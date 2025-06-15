USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The U.S. men's national team get their Concacaf Gold Cup underway on Sunday against Trinidad and Tobago.
Two international friendly losses to Türkiye and Switzerland delivered mixed results ahead of the Gold Cup. The first performance showed promising signs, but then the Swiss scored four unanswered goals in one half. Four straight losses for Mauricio Pochettino's team puts immense pressure on a side that was already feeling the effects of a poor Nations League performance.
Measured or not, the expectation for this team is to make a deep run. They have to rebuild belief that one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup host nations can hold their own. Players on the fringe have a big opportunity to impress and fight for spots in next year's squad.
First up, Trinidad and Tobago. Their opponent got the better of them the last time they met in November 2023, but the USMNT scored six last time they faced off in the Gold Cup.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to USMNT vs. Trindad and Tobago.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago Kick-Off?
- Location: San Jose, United States
- Stadium: PayPal Park
- Date: Sunday, June 15
- Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago head-to-head record (Last five games)
- USMNT: 4 wins
- Trinidad and Tobago: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last matchup: Trinidad and Tobago 2–1 USMNT (Nov. 20, 2023) - International Friendly
Current Form (all competitions)
USMNT
Trinidad and Tobago
USA 0–4 Switzerland
Costa Rica 2–1 Trinidad and Tobago - 6/10/2025
USA 1–2 Türkiye - 6/7/2025
Trinidad and Tobago 6–2 St. Kitts and Nevis - 6/4/2025
Canada 2–1 USA - 3/23/2025
Trinidad and Tobago 0–4 Ghana - 5/31/2025
USA 0–1 Panama - 3/20/2025
Jamaica 3–2 Trinidad and Tobago - 5/27/2025
USA 3–0 Costa Rica - 1/22/2025
Jamaica 3–2 Trinidad and Tobago - 2/9/2025
How to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago
Language
Channel
English
Fox, Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX
Spanish
TUDN, Univision
USMNT Team News
Much has been made of who's not in camp this summer. Still, the USMNT should have enough to go deep in this tournament. Anything other than at least a semifinal berth would be disastruous and further fuel doubts about what to expect next summer.
Tyler Adams is a question mark for the game after picking up a foot injury against Türkiye. The Bournemouth player did not play against Switzerland and was a big miss.
Mauricio Pochettino is likely to give Matt Freese a start at goalkeeper at some point in the group stage as Matt Turner has been unconvincing recently.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland
USMNT predicted lineup vs. Trinidad and Tobago (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, McKenzie, Arfsten; Cardoso, De la Torre; Luna, Tillman, McGlynn; White
Trinidad and Tobago Team News
Trinidad and Tobago come in after losing their Concacaf World Cup qualifier to Costa Rica last time out. In their last five matches overall, they've won just one and drawn another.
History is not on Trinidad and Tobago's side given they have not advanced from a Gold Cup group stage since 2015. To make matters worse, the Soca Warriors haven't beaten a North American side in the Gold Cup since Mexico in 1973. But, they could be boosted given they got the better of the USMNT last time they faced off.
Justin Garcia replaced the injured Josiah Trimmingham after he picked up a knee injury against Costa Rica.
Trinidad and Tobago Predicted Lineup
Trinidad and Tobago predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1): Phillip; Cardines, Ramonyd, Jones, Bateau, Spicer; Sealy, Molino, Phillips, Fortune; Garcia
USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago Score Prediction
The USMNT should win this game. The USMNT need to win this game.
A fifth straight loss would be catastrophic for Mauricio Pochettino's team and cast a dark cloud over their prospects of advancing. Tillman and Luna need to set the offensive tempo early and Cardoso must command the midfield with Adams's involvement questionable.
Prediction: USMNT 2–1 Trinidad and Tobago