USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT look to snap a four-game losing streak when they begin their Concacaf Gold Cup journey against Trinidad and Tobago.

The USMNT look to get their Gold Cup journey off to a positive start against Trinidad and Tobago.
The U.S. men's national team get their Concacaf Gold Cup underway on Sunday against Trinidad and Tobago.

Two international friendly losses to Türkiye and Switzerland delivered mixed results ahead of the Gold Cup. The first performance showed promising signs, but then the Swiss scored four unanswered goals in one half. Four straight losses for Mauricio Pochettino's team puts immense pressure on a side that was already feeling the effects of a poor Nations League performance.

Measured or not, the expectation for this team is to make a deep run. They have to rebuild belief that one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup host nations can hold their own. Players on the fringe have a big opportunity to impress and fight for spots in next year's squad.

First up, Trinidad and Tobago. Their opponent got the better of them the last time they met in November 2023, but the USMNT scored six last time they faced off in the Gold Cup.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago Kick-Off?

  • Location: San Jose, United States
  • Stadium: PayPal Park
  • Date: Sunday, June 15
  • Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago head-to-head record (Last five games)

  • USMNT: 4 wins
  • Trinidad and Tobago: 1 win
  • Draws: 0
  • Last matchup: Trinidad and Tobago 2–1 USMNT (Nov. 20, 2023) - International Friendly

Current Form (all competitions)

USMNT

Trinidad and Tobago

USA 0–4 Switzerland

Costa Rica 2–1 Trinidad and Tobago - 6/10/2025

USA 1–2 Türkiye - 6/7/2025

Trinidad and Tobago 6–2 St. Kitts and Nevis - 6/4/2025

Canada 2–1 USA - 3/23/2025

Trinidad and Tobago 0–4 Ghana - 5/31/2025

USA 0–1 Panama - 3/20/2025

Jamaica 3–2 Trinidad and Tobago - 5/27/2025

USA 3–0 Costa Rica - 1/22/2025

Jamaica 3–2 Trinidad and Tobago - 2/9/2025

How to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Language

Channel

English

Fox, Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX

Spanish

TUDN, Univision

USMNT Team News

Tyler Adams
Tyler Adams is nursing a foot injury. / Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Much has been made of who's not in camp this summer. Still, the USMNT should have enough to go deep in this tournament. Anything other than at least a semifinal berth would be disastruous and further fuel doubts about what to expect next summer.

Tyler Adams is a question mark for the game after picking up a foot injury against Türkiye. The Bournemouth player did not play against Switzerland and was a big miss.

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to give Matt Freese a start at goalkeeper at some point in the group stage as Matt Turner has been unconvincing recently.

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Trinidad and Tobago (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, McKenzie, Arfsten; Cardoso, De la Torre; Luna, Tillman, McGlynn; White

Trinidad and Tobago Team News

Trinidad and Tobago come in after losing their Concacaf World Cup qualifier to Costa Rica last time out. In their last five matches overall, they've won just one and drawn another.

History is not on Trinidad and Tobago's side given they have not advanced from a Gold Cup group stage since 2015. To make matters worse, the Soca Warriors haven't beaten a North American side in the Gold Cup since Mexico in 1973. But, they could be boosted given they got the better of the USMNT last time they faced off.

Justin Garcia replaced the injured Josiah Trimmingham after he picked up a knee injury against Costa Rica.

Trinidad and Tobago Predicted Lineup

Trinidad and Tobago predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1): Phillip; Cardines, Ramonyd, Jones, Bateau, Spicer; Sealy, Molino, Phillips, Fortune; Garcia

USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago Score Prediction

The USMNT should win this game. The USMNT need to win this game.

A fifth straight loss would be catastrophic for Mauricio Pochettino's team and cast a dark cloud over their prospects of advancing. Tillman and Luna need to set the offensive tempo early and Cardoso must command the midfield with Adams's involvement questionable.

Prediction: USMNT 2–1 Trinidad and Tobago

