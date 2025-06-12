Five USMNT Players to Watch at this Summer's Concacaf Gold Cup
The U.S. men’s national team is looking for a silver lining ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino won’t have his top-choice European-based players to turn to this summer.
While many held hopes that the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup would provide the U.S. to chase a trophy and fine-tune Pochettino’s World Cup visions, most of the American stars have opted to stay home.
With that, it opens the door for lesser-established players to carve out their spot for next year’s showcase event, while also turning the page on a dismal year for the USMNT, with struggling performances across the 2024 Copa América and March’s Concacaf Nations League.
Sixteen MLS players make up the 26-man roster for this summer’s tournament, and the U.S. will look to navigate a group that includes Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saudi Arabia.
Which five players should you keep an eye on this summer?
Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)
Johnny Cardoso has 18 caps with the USMNT, but has yet to have a tournament where he is a primary fixture in midfield. This summer, expect him to play significant minutes alongside Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams, as he looks to establish himself in Pochettino’s team.
The 23-year-old comes off an outstanding campaign with Real Betis in La Liga and a run to the UEFA Conference League Final, where he was a consistent threat in a midfield-doubt pivot.
A reliable passer who is astute when it comes to assessing opportunistic risks in creation, Cardoso also boasts elite dribbling skills in tight spaces, ranking him among the top 30 percent of midfielders in take-ons across La Liga in 2024–25.
With his composure, skillset and ability to slip balls through defensive setups, he comes to the Gold Cup with a chance to impress, amid links with major European clubs, including Atlético Madrid.
Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC)
Without Sergiño Dest available for the Gold Cup, Alex Freeman emerges as one of the most intriguing young players at the tournament. At just 20, he has established himself as a dynamic fullback for Orlando City, contributing five goals this season.
Effective in possession and transition, Freeman offers an attacking look that few in MLS possess, averaging 1.16 take-ons per game and 3.29 shot-creating actions, while also putting up more than three touches in the attacking area per 90, ranking among the top three percent of MLS right backs.
While he has yet to earn his first competitive cap with the national team, a strong showing at the Gold Cup could elevate him past Joe Scally on the right back depth chart, and even earn him a move to Europe, with several rumors surrounding his status and a contract set to expire with Orlando in December.
Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
A year ago, Diego Luna was left off the U.S. men’s U23 team that went to the Paris 2024 Olympics. Since his controversial exclusion, the attacking midfielder has only elevated his play for both Real Salt Lake and the USMNT.
In January, he turned heads with an MLS-heavy roster not too dissimilar to the Gold Cup squad. He continued to impress in March, scoring as part of a full-strength USMNT in an otherwise forgettable Concacaf Nations League finals.
While the 21-year-old diminutive attacking midfielder often plays out wide and centrally, he can clash with Christian Pulisic’s role in a full-strength squad, but also offer depth and brimming potential.
This season, he has eight goals and two assists as one of the few bright spots on Real Salt Lake, and the Gold Cup could help solidify his place as a depth option for next year’s World Cup. It’s his tournament, expect him to dominate it.
Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo)
Jack McGlynn made MLS history when he became the first cash-for-player transfer in league history as he moved from the Philadelphia Union to the Houston Dynamo ahead of the 2025 season. While the move might not have popped on paper from a soccer perspective, it’s added an entirely new element to his game.
While his left foot has been among the best in MLS for several years, allowing him to be an impressive ball distributor, highlighted by his ability to pick out teammates with long, sweeping passes that unlock defenses, the balance in his game in Houston has elevated him overall.
This season, he ranks among the best attacking midfielders in the league, ranking in the top two percent of MLS midfielders with an average of 9.36 progressive passes per 90 minutes, while also ranking in the top percentile of MLS players in long pass attempts and completions.
At the same time, he has a wicked shot from distance and has dotted across highlight reels with his two goals and three assists this season.
While midfield is a largely crowded position for the USMNT, McGlynn is just 21 years old and has an exceptionally bright future, while already being at a level where he could be among the best players this summer.
Max Arfsten
Max Arfsten, you better impress!
While the USMNT has plenty of depth through several positions, left back is not one of them, with Arfsten being the long natural left back named to the initial Gold Cup squad, before John Tolkin came in as an injury replacement.
The 24-year-old Columbus Crew SC fullback has played in a fast-paced and defined system under head coach Wilfried Nancy. He should be able to bring those transitional skillsets to Pochettino’s USMNT this summer.
Effectively, the Gold Cup is Arfsten’s chance to prove he can be a reliable second option at left back and earn a spot on a World Cup roster behind Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, who is the undoubted top-choice for the Americans at the position.
Honorable Mentions
CM: Sebastian Berhalter—The 23-year-old son of Gregg Berhalter, Sebastian has been a dominant and fast-paced defensive midfielder for the Vancouver Whitecaps, with a double-pivot setup allowing him to showcase his attacking abilities.
CM: Quinn Sullivan—Sullivan’s skillset to cut in from out wide and move the attack into the central lane is among the best in MLS. He’s also got an ability to curl in shots from distance.
ST: Brian White and Patrick Agyemang—The USMNT needs more goal-scoring options on the top squad. Could either of the potent MLS attackers bring their form to the international stage in the Gold Cup?
ST: Damion Downs—With 10 goals in the Bundesliga 2 with FC Köln, the 20-year-old is a German-American dual national seeking his first senior caps with either squad.