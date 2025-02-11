USWNT's Emma Hayes Names 23-player Roster for 2025 SheBelieves Cup
Emma Hayes has named her first 23-player roster for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Her U.S. women's national team (USWNT) squad is getting ready to go up against Australia, Japan and Colombia later this month.
The tournament is taking place in Houston (Feb. 20), Glendale, Arizona (Feb. 23) and San Diego (Feb. 26).
The USWNT are preparing to defend their tournament title for the fifth consecutive year, as the SheBelieves Cup returns for its tenth year.
Speaking about her selection, Hayes explained: "The team is still growing, and I continue to be impressed with the dedication of our player pool to get better, individually and as a group.
"With many players at the beginning of their club preseasons, we'll be patient with them but at the same time, we're going to maximize the time we have together. We are facing three excellent teams with three very different styles and the tournament will be a great test to see who can perform against world-class players, but to see that, we need to give them opportunities.
"We have put in a lot of thought on how best to accomplish that while continuing to evolve and putting out a team that can win, so every game should be a lot of fun for the staff, the players and the fans."
The roster includes 12 players form the 22-player squad that won the 2024 Paris Olympics, but just four players who started five or more games in the tournament.
Below is the full USWNT roster:
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 8)
- Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 1)
DEFENDERS (8)
- Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 65/3)
- Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain; 155/25)
- Emily Fox (Arsenal; 62/1)
- Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 0/0)
- Jenna Nighswonger (Arsenal; 18/2)
- Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0)
- Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0)
- Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 0/0)
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain; 22/1)
- Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 28/1)
- Lindsey Heaps (Olympique Lyon; 161/36)
- Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 0/0)
- Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage; 21/8)
- Lily Yohannes (Ajax; 2/1)
FORWARDS (7)
- Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign; 75/21)
- Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 0/0)
- Catarina Macario (Chelsea; 19/8)
- Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 4/0)
- Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 3/1)
- Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 2/0)
- Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 13/1)