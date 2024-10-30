USWNT Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina: International Friendly
This past weekend, the U.S. women's national team made it a perfect two wins from two matches against Iceland during the October FIFA window.
While most nations only play two matches per international break, the USA has managed to cram a third friendly, against Argentina, into the window.
Head coach Emma Hayes preached that there would be plenty of experimentation and new faces during these games. She called up 26 players, increased from the normal 23, and has so far handed out four international debuts.
We could see more debuts at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday night. Amanda Haught, Eva Gaetino and Alyssa Malonson are three names to watch in that department.
Hayes made seven changes to her starting XI between the first 3-1 win over Iceland and the second victory by the same scoreline. We have seen six different goalscorers over the window so far too.
Ranked 13th in the world, Iceland was a stiff test. Especially defensively, the USA struggled to create clear-cut chances for large portions of both matches. It is unlikely Argentina will offer the same level of challenge.
The South Americans are currently ranked 33 in the world and are coming into this friendly having not faced top tier opponents since the W Gold Cup in March 2024. In that very tournament, the USA took care of Argentina 4-0.
The USA has won all six of its previous meetings with Argentina. The North Americans have also gone 28 matches unbeaten against South American opposition, a streak dating back to a 3-2 defeat to Brazil in 2014.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USWNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
USWNT Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina (4-3-3)
GK: Alyssa Naeher—After being rested for the second Iceland match, Hayes may well turn back to her established starter in order to experiment in other positions.
RB: Hallie Mace—With a veteran in goal that opens up starting Mace for her first USA cap since November 2022. The versatile Kansas City Current defender can play on either flank.
CB: Naomi Girma—Another who was rested for the second Iceland friendly. Having the calm leadership of Girma at the back alongside less-experienced teammates will help settle any nerves.
CB: Eva Gaetino—A potential USWNT debut, the Paris Saint Germain player is known for her passing ability and recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about her journey.
LB: Alyssa Malonson—The Bay FC defender has a career-high 21 appearances in the NWSL this season. Malonson has been one of the most underrated players in a retooled and improved defensive unit in Northern California.
CM: Hal Hershfelt—The Washington Spirit player only made her debut last Thursday against Iceland, but is a natural alternative for Sam Coffey at the base of midfield.
CM: Rose Lavelle—The Cincinnati, Ohio, native will be close to home in Louisville and will likely want to reward the locals with an appearance. She too was rested in the second Iceland game, so she should be fresh.
CM: Jaedyn Shaw—The skillful teenager is back getting her first USA minutes after being injured over the summer. With her club team not playing until Sunday, and not having any hope of making the NWSL playoffs, Hayes will want to give her as much playing time with the national team as possible.
FW: Emma Sears—The headline maker on Sunday night, Sears became the first USWNT player since 2009 to score and assist on her debut. Considering she plays her club soccer with Racing Louisville, it’s a no-brainer for Hayes to give her some more action in front of the home fans.
FW: Lynn Williams—An anonymous showing when she started in the first Iceland match, then an empathic goal and assist off the bench in the second meeting. Williams is another who deserves another rotational run out.
FW: Ashely Sanchez—We’re yet to see Sanchez appear in these October friendlies. After plenty of experimentation, surely it’s time for the skillful attacker to get her first USWNT minutes in over a year.