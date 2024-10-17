USWNT Squad For October Friendlies vs. Iceland & Argentina
Two months after topping the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Emma Hayes revealed her 26-player squad for the USWNT's October international friendlies against Iceland and Argentina.
The last time the U.S. women's national team played soccer, the Stars and Stripes defeated Brazil 1–0 on Aug. 10 to take home the USA's record fifth Olympic gold medal. Under Hayes, the USWNT is unbeaten in 10 games and will look to extend its streak in its three upcoming matches.
The USWNT faces Iceland on Oct. 24 in Austin and then again on Oct. 27 in Nashville. The four-time World Cup champions end their schedule with a match against Argentina on Oct. 31 in Louisville.
Unsurprisingly, Hayes opted to take the superstars that brought international glory back to the USA, including Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson, who led the team with four goals in France. Trinity Rodman, the other member of the self-coined "Triple Espresso" front line, will not make the trip and instead focus on recovering from a back injury.
Alyssa Naeher, with the help of Naomi Girma, will get the chance to add three more clean sheets to her resume under Hayes. Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Sam Coffey and Emily Fox round out the headliners of the squad.
Along with Rodman, the injured Tierna Davidson and Croix Bethune are not included on the roster. Crystal Dunn was also not available due to personal commitments.
Apart from the Olympic stars, Hayes named six uncapped players to her squad, including Hal Hershfelt, Emily Sams and Eva Gaetino. Alyssa Malonson, Yazmeen Ryan and Emma Sears all earned their first call-ups to the USWNT.
Here's the full USWNT squad for the upcoming friendlies.
USWNT Squad for Iceland and Argentina Friendlies
Goalkeepers
- Jane Campbell (Houston Dash)
- Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)
- Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders
- Emily Fox (Arsenal FC)
- Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)
- Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit)
- Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current)
- Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC)
- Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- Emily Sams (Orland Pride)
- Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
Midfielders
- Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC)
- Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit)
- Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon)
- Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC)
- Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)
Forwards
- Yazmeen Ryan (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC)
- Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC)
- Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)
- Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)
- Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC)
- Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)