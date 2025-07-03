USWNT Takeaways: Claire Hutton, Alyssa Thompson Make Their Case
The U.S. women’s national team breezed past its opponents during the June and July FIFA window by a combined scoreline of 11–0.
Across three shutout wins, the Americans defeated the Republic of Ireland 4–0 twice and then downed Canada 3–0. Including the shutout wins in the last FIFA window, over China and Jamaica, the USWNT is now on a five-match win and shutout streak.
The friendlies against the Irish were never expected to be close, but the dominant win over local rivals Canada, who are ranked eighth in the world, has raised expectations that this USWNT is already ready for the next level.
For head coach Emma Hayes, the key to evolving the USWNT during 2025 has been deepening the talent pool, giving opportunities to young players who may be able to step in and be polished for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. To help do just that, Hayes chose to leave all European-based USWNT players at home for this camp.
Let’s look at who made their case, and what question marks remain from these latest friendlies against Ireland and Canada.
Who made their case?
Claire Hutton
No emerging player shone brighter than Claire Hutton. The midfield dynamo was tough and mature on both sides of the ball. Notably, she scored her first international goal via a thumping header against Canada.
The 19-year-old appeared in all three matches, making two starts and coming off the bench once. Hutton led the team in tackles and duels won against Canada. Alongside the more experienced Sam Coffey, the USWNT had a magnificent tempo in the midfield. Something that has felt long overdue.
Hayes told the media that she thought Hutton’s performances during the window were “exceptional.” While it is unclear if Hutton is being drafted as Coffey’s understudy or a starter, she feels locked into the squad right now.
Avery Patterson
Another standout is 23-year-old Avery Patterson, who has gone from zero caps in April to six caps and a goal by July. The Houston Dash full-back is extremely versatile but appears to be locked into the right-back position under Hayes.
Patterson started two matches during this window, scoring her first USWNT goal against Ireland before notching an assist against Canada.
What makes Patterson unique is her elite ability to roam the pitch and offer herself up as an overlapping attacking outlet from the defense. Her commitment to brave runs makes her vital to the USWNT having numbers in the final third.
Alyssa Thompson
With every camp that passes, Alyssa Thompson’s influence and consistency on the USWNT grow. She has gone from having to earn her place in the squad after the Olympics to now being one of the first names on the team sheet.
The question becomes: Will the 20-year-old continue to be a starter once Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson return, potentially midway through 2026?
Thompson is making a case to keep her place as the USWNT’s premier winger on the right. She scored two goals in two games against Ireland and created two chances against Canada, while slashing the one big opportunity that fell to her wide of the goal—a constant threat who is maturing.
Yazmeen Ryan
It is a crowded field at the forward position, but Yazmeen Ryan has inserted herself back into the conversation as an attacking piece in Hayes’s puzzle.
The 26-year-old Houston Dash forward scored her first goals for the USWNT across the three friendlies, doing so on limited minutes. Despite picking up three appearances, Ryan only had one start and played just 93 minutes in this window.
Ryan is a high-intelligence forward who can drift between the lines and cut inside when she plays out wide, rather than hug the touchline. Her goal against Canada was a slick finish that was technically superb, while her goal against Ireland was more about timing the run to find the space in the box.
With two strong feet, impressive crossing and passing range, and a willingness to be impactful off the bench, Ryan is well placed to stay in the squad conversation for now.
What question marks remain?
Emily Sams
Another window has come and gone with Emily Sams feeling like she’s on the outside of the defense. Unlike against China and Jamaica, Sams did get a start in this window and played the full 90 minutes in the second Ireland friendly.
Sams also performed pretty well against Ireland. The Orlando Pride defender covered plenty of ground, had 100 touches on the ball, won three of her eight duels and completed 95% of her passes.
The problem is that Sams feels more like a steadier and reliable defensive option rather than a courageous wide defender who can spring forward, like Patterson. Her ability to play as a center back does help.
Croix Bethune
Injuries have taken their toll on Croix Bethune, who was playing in her first USWNT matches since the Olympics last August. It is understandable, as she works her way back to full fitness, that this wasn't Bethune at her best or most utilized.
The Washington Spirit midfielder made just one appearance in the window, playing 63 minutes in the second Ireland friendly. She slashed a couple of shots wide and didn't quite set the table for her teammates. There was some spark when connected with debutant Sam Meza and Olivia Moultrie in the midfield. Bethune will always be a unique creative force; it's just about building her back up.
Ally Sentnor
The past year has seen Ally Sentnor explode onto the international stage and become a major weapon in Hayes’s attacking options. Of course, there will be times when a player as young as Sentnor comes back down to earth. At 21, she remains a prospect and not quite the finished article despite four goals in her first 11 matches for the USWNT.
During these friendlies, Sentnor struggled to stamp her authority on the games. After starting the first Ireland friendly, she was brought off the bench for the final 25 minutes in the second and third matches.
Hayes has been trying to get Sentnor to play as more of a false nine in the absence of Catarina Macario, and based on this evidence, that may not be her best position.
However, Sentnor did get a lovely assist for Rose Lavelle’s goal in the first game against Ireland. The awareness to spot the space and slide the ball across capped off the best team goal of the window.