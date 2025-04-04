USWNT vs. Brazil: How to Watch, Predicted Lineups
On Feb. 27, the U.S. women's national team lost its first match under head coach Emma Hayes. That 2–1 defeat to Japan ended a 16-match undefeated streak (14-0-2).
Now, the USWNT and Hayes must pick themselves up from the mat, and waiting in the ring is Brazil. Yes, this weekend's match may just be a friendly with few competitive implications, but it will be the first time the two giants of the Americas have faced each other since the 2024 Olympic gold medal match, which the USWNT won 1–0.
There has been a lot of conversation surrounding who will be missing for the U.S.. Sophia Wilson is on maternity leave, Mallory Swanson is excused for personal reasons, Naomi Girma is nursing a calf strain and Tierna Davidson just tore her ACL.
The good news is that Trinity Rodman is back for the first time since the USWNT triumphed 1-0 over Brazil in France last summer. However, it is unclear how much she will play due to her ongoing recovery from a back injury.
What time does USWNT vs. Brazil kick-off?
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Saturday, April 5
- Kick-off: 5:00 p.m. ET
How to Watch USWNT vs. Brazil?
- Channel (English): TNT, TruTV
- Channel (Spanish): Telemundo, Universo
- Streaming (English): MAX
- Streaming (Spanish): Peacock
USWNT predicted lineup vs. Brazil (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell
For now, the Houston Dash keeper looks to be the top choice. Hayes has said she will continue to experiment at the position, but Campbell should start on Saturday.
Right back: Emily Fox
Maybe one of the most certain positions on the pitch for the USWNT, Fox has been more than reliable in the backline, and with uncertainty and injuries elsewhere, it is unlikely Hayes mixes things up here.
Center back: Emily Sonnett
The USWNT is without their two first-choice center backs, Girma and Davidson. That leaves Sonnett as a vital veteran presence to start in the middle of the defense.
Center back: Tara McKeown
The Washington Spirit defender only made her USWNT debut in February, but she will likely get the nod to keep developing as a fresh face in this lineup.
Left back: Crystal Dunn
Hayes told the media that uncapped Avery Patterson would be competing in this squad as a left back. Which leaves either Patterson or Dunn to start. For this first Brazil match, Hayes will likely turn to the legend rather than the learner.
Center midfield: Sam Coffey
The 26-year-old's influence is growing on this team, and she's becoming an important leadership voice. There's a chance we'll see her wear the captain's armband at some point.
Center midfield: Lily Yohannes
Another spot for Hayes to allow a young player to impress. The 17-year-old Yohannes is an elite scanner and passer, and she will be tested to show that against a top opponent.
Center midfield: Lindsey Heaps
The USWNT captain hasn't been at her best for the national team (five goals in her past 27 matches). But her form for her club, Lyon (12 goals in her past 21 matches), says otherwise. However, Heaps appears to be the first choice in the most advanced midfield role, and we're yet to see Hayes twist too much.
Left wing: Alyssa Thompson
The hometown hero is in line to play in Los Angeles for the first time in her USWNT career. Hayes likes to play Thompson on the left side so she can shoot on her right foot.
Striker: Catarina Macario
Born in Brazil, Macario's parents moved to San Diego when she was 12. The occasion of representing the U.S. against Brazil will be a special one for the player and her family. Hayes likes to use Macario as a fluid center forward who can drift in between the attacking and midfield lines.
Right wing: Trinity Rodman
Still working back to full fitness from a back injury, Hayes will have to limit minutes for Rodman. But that could well mean getting the start and coming off in the second half.
Brazil predicted lineup vs. USWNT (3-4-1-2)
Goalkeeper: Lorena
The Kansas City Current goalkeeper has started her National Women's Soccer League career brilliantly (one goal conceded in three games). She should get a look to start.
Center back: Tarciane
The former Houston Dash defender is set to make her return to the U.S. by starting on the left side of a probable back-three for Arthur Elias. Dominant in the air on set pieces, at just 21, she has quickly made 16 caps and scored two goals.
Center back: Isa Haas
The 24-year-old just transferred to Cruzeiro after four successful seasons with her hometown club, Internacional in Montenegro, Brazil. She only recently made her senior Brazil debut, but Elias is putting faith in this young defensive group.
Center back: Lauren
Currently with Atletico Madrid after stints with Kansas City and Madrid CFF, the 22-year-old is the most experienced center back in this squad with 28 caps.
Right wing back: Ludmila
A staple on the wings and in the attack for Brazil for nearly a decade, the Chicago Stars forward has 57 caps and five goals for her country. Should Elias stick with his wing-back system, then Ludmila could be in a more hybrid role.
Center midfield: Duda Sampaio
In 2023, the 22-year-old was signed by Elias when he was the head coach of Corinthians. Since taking the Brazil job, Elias has made Duda Sampaio a big feature of his midfield engine room.
Center midfield: Angelina
The Orlando Pride star is in the form of her life as both a disruptor and quick-break long passer. She made eight appearances for Brazil in 2024 and has been in and out of the starting XI. But, with her knowledge of the opponent, Elias may lean more on her.
Left wing back: Yasmim
After eight years with Corinthians, she recently joined Real Madrid and played 90 minutes in their historic 3–1 win over FC Barcelona. An underrated left-footed threat who is blooming into her prime.
Attacking midfield: Kerolin
Still returning to her full capabilities after a long time on the sidelines with an ACL injury suffered at the end of 2023. Elias started her twice at the end of 2024 and may well use her again in Los Angeles.
Forward: Gabi Portilho
The Gotham FC forward scored on her NWSL debut and is a great fit for the fast-paced and physical American game. At 29 years old, she's had a long and winding road to the top of the game. She only made her Brazil debut in 2022.
Forward: Jheniffer
Another of Elias's former players from his time with Corinthians, Jheniffer made a big move to UANL Tigres in Liga MX Femenil in January. Despite not being in the starting XI very often, the 23-year-old has hit the ground running in Mexico with seven goals in nine appearances.