Gotham FC Confirms Tierna Davidson's Season-Ending ACL Injury
NJ/NY Gotham FC defender Tierna Davidson will undergo surgery and rehabilitation after sustaining a season-ending ACL injury in last Friday's match against the Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League.
“We are heartbroken for Tierna,” said Gotham general manager Yael Averbuch West via a statement. “Our club will do everything we can to support her through this recovery and rehabilitation process. We know she will come back stronger than ever.”
Davidson suffered the non-contact injury in the 40th minute of Gotham's Week 3 match against the Dash in Texas. Her left knee buckled as she tried to plant her leg defending Dash winger Yazmeen Ryan in the Gotham box.
Immediately, play was stopped, and the trainers came onto the field. Davidson was in tears, and her teammates were crestfallen in the aftermath. She did not play any further part and eventually limped out of the match in the 44th minute. She was replaced by Mandy Freeman.
"Tierna is a warrior, is our captain. It was devastating seeing her coming off the pitch," Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amoros told media last Friday.
"I know that whatever it is, we're gonna be with her. We're gonna support her. She's in safe hands. We have a fantastic medical team, and I hope it is the minimum it can be because she's been outstanding for us and outstanding for her country."
On Friday, a Gotham spokesperson confirmed the team would not be making any judgments on her left knee injury until Davidson was evaluated back in New Jersey. On Wednesday, the ACL injury and surgery was confirmed.
Another blow for the USWNT
Davidson has 67 caps and three goals for the U.S. women's national team. She was a member of the teams that won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics.
This is the second major knee injury of Davidson's NWSL career. In April 2022, she tore her ACL in training while she was with the Chicago Stars. A little over a year later she returned but was unable to secure a spot on the USA's roster for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.
Recently elected to be part of the USA's leadership group, Davidson has established herself as a starting center-back in Emma Hayes' team. On Monday, it was already announced that she had pulled out of the upcoming friendlies against Brazil, with Gisele Thompson being called up in her place.
Hayes is also currently without her other first-choice center-back, Naomi Girma. The world-record transfer defender is still struggling with a calf issue that she initially picked up before she arrived at Chelsea.
How will Gotham cope?
With Davidson sidelined, Gotham is down to five rostered defenders. This could create a cause for concern and a demand for additional depth options. When Freeman came off the bench last weekend, there was no other defender left in reserve.
In terms of a starting replacement for Davidson, it will likely be Freeman, Jess Carter, or Lilly Reale.
The veteran Freeman has had fewer minutes over the past year but also offers flexibility on the outside or the inside of the defense. If Amoros doesn't want to move other players around or make too many changes, then Freeman would be a reliable fix.
Carter is already a starter but has predominantly been playing at full-back. However, she has played centrally throughout her career and could easily replace Davidson in the middle if needed.
The rookie Reale lacks experience, but she has impressed in her first few appearances as a full-back. The 21-year-old has played in the center of defense during her college career with UCLA.
Davidson was also elected as Gotham's captain this season. Midfielder Nealy Martin will likely step into the new primary captain role. Carter, Freeman, and a currently injured Rose Lavelle make up the rest of Gotham's greater leadership core.
In terms of bringing in reinforcements to replace Davidson, the international transfer registration window is closed and will not reopen until July. So, Gotham can only sign players who are already registered in the United States. That means they would have to be playing in the NWSL, USL-Super League, or be a domestic free-agent.
At just 26 years old and with a contract through 2026, it feels unlikely that Gotham would make a big move to quickly sign a high-profile replacement center back. However, the team looks very thin at the position, and defensive depth will almost certainly need to come in for the remainder of the 2025 season. Even if Freeman and Reale are to be relied upon to carry the load for the time being.