Valencia 1–2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings From Los Blancos' Chaotic Late Comeback Victory
Even a missed penalty and a red card could not stop Real Madrid from defeating Valencia and going top of La Liga.
Real Madrid ended 2024 on a high and looked to carry their momentum into the new year. Except the visitors looked sluggish early on in the match and conceded the game's opening goal in the 27th minute. Hugo Duro found himself in the right place at the right time and slotted home a rebound off an initial save from Thibaut Courtois.
Ancelotti's men could have found the equalizer from the spot in the 55th minute after Kylian Mbappé was taken down inside the box, but Jude Bellingham's effort hit the post. Mbappé then thought he found the opener for Real Madrid, but his goal was wiped away after VAR confirmed it was offside.
Things went from bad to worst when Vinícius Júnior was sent off in the 79th minute. The Brazilian shoved goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski to the ground and earned himself a straight red card. Down to 10 men, Luka Modrić finally scored the breakthrough goal for Real Madrid. Just 10 minutes later, Bellingham scored the winner to send Los Blancos home with all three points.
Real Madrid now sit atop the La Liga standings, two points ahead of Atlético Madrid.
Valencia Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2)
Players
Ratings
GK: Stole Dimitrievski
5.7/10
RB: Dimitri Foulquier
6.6/10
CB: Cristhian Mosquera
6/10
CB: César Tárrega
5.7/10
LB: Yarek Gąsiorowski
6.7/10
RM: Diego López
6.9/10
CM: Javi Guerra
6.5/10
CM: Enzo Barrenechea
6.7/10
LM: Luis Rioja
7.3/10
ST: André Almeida
6.3/10
ST: Hugo Duro
7.1/10
SUB: Sergi Canos (67' for López)
5.7/10
SUB: Hugo Guillamón (67' for Guerra)
5.2/10
SUB: Dani Gómez (88' for Almeida)
N/A
SUB: Jesús Vázquez (88' for Gąsiorowski)
N/A
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.3/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
7.3/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.6/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.3/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
7/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
7.5/10
DM: Fede Valverde
7.2/10
RW: Rodrygo
6.9/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.6/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
6.3/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
7.1/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (68' for Rodrygo)
6.6/10
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (68' for Mendy)
6.8/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (80' for Ceballos)
7.6/10
SUB: Raúl Asencio (97' for Bellingham)
N/A