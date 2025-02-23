Vancouver Whitecaps 4–1 Portland Timbers: Player Ratings From Cascadia Cup Trouncing in Season Opener
Vancouver Whitecaps FC seem to know how to beat the Portland Timbers at Providence Park.
After trouncing the Timbers 5–0 in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Wildcard game, Vancouver started the 2025 season with a 4–1 win over the Timbers on a soaking wet Sunday afternoon in the Rose City.
New signing Jayden Nelson led the way for the Whitecaps, scoring a goal and posting three assists to Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite and Sam Adekugbe. The Canadian international pressed high and had four interceptions, tormenting Portland’s defense in wide areas.
For the Timbers, the season couldn’t have started much worse. Not only did center back Kamal Miller take a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity to Brian White in the 11th minute, but goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau also struggled in distribution and against Vancouver's fluid attack.
David da Costa made his debut for the Timbers, replacing former Designated Player midfielder Evander, but struggled to put up a fight to Nelson’s performance, which earned Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen his first win on the Canadian club’s touchline.
Brazilian attacker Antony scored a 72nd minute consolation goal for the Timbers, giving something for the Timbers Army faithful to celebrate on an otherwise lackluster afternoon.
Here are the player ratings from the Whitecaps’ 4–1 win over the Timbers.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Player Ratings vs. Portland Timbers (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Yohei Takaoka
6.0/10
LB: Sam Adekugbe
8.2/10
CB: Tristan Blackmon
7.2/10
CB: Ranko Veselinović
6.9/10
RB: Mathías Laborda
6.9/10
LM: Sebastian Berhalter
7.5/10
CM: Andrés Cubas
6.6/10
RM: Pedro Vite
8.2/10
LW: Ryan Gauld
8.2/10
ST: Brian White
7.6/10
RW: Jayden Nelson
9.6/10
SUB: Ralph Priso (62' for Cubas)
6.7/10
SUB: Ali Ahmed (62' for Nelson)
6.6/10
SUB: Édier Ocampo (82' for Adekugbe)
6.1/10
SUB: Jeevan Badwal (82' for Berhalter)
6.5/10
SUB: Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau (87' for White)
6.1/10
Portland Timbers Player Ratings vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-5-2)
Players
Ratings
GK: Maxime Crepeau
4.4/10
CB: Kamal Miler
5.3/10
CB: Zac McGraw
5.4/10
CB: Finn Surman
5.5/10
LM: Jimer Fory
7.1/10
CM: David Ayala
6.6/10
CM: Diego Chará
7.0/10
CM: Joao Ortiz
5.6/10
RM: Antony
7.5/10
ST: Felipe Mora
6.1/10
ST: Kevin Kelsy
6.0/10
SUB: Eric Miller (37' for Mora)
6.2/10
SUB: David da Costa (46' for Ayala)
6.4/10
SUB: Cristhian Paredes (66' for Ortiz)
6.6/10
SUB: Ian Smith (66' for Surman)
N/A
SUB: Ariel Lassiter (86' for Antony)
N/A