Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers: MLS Wild Card Preview, Predictions, Team News
The Western Conference Wild Card matchup is set as Portland Timbers play host to Vancouver Whitecaps with a trip to Round One on the line.
Although the Whitecaps finished ahead of the Timbers in eighth place in the Western Conference table, a "conflicting event" means Vancouver can't host the match at BC Place. Instead, the match will be played at Portland's Providence Park with the winner advancing to take on LAFC.
The Whitecaps struggled to close the season out on a positive note, losing four straight matches to end the regular season. While head coach Vanni Sartini would've liked to avoid falling into one of the Wild Card slots, he knows his still stand a chance of taking down the Timbers with Brian White and Ryan Gauld leading the way.
Portland didn't have the greatest of run-ins near the end of the regular season with three draws and one defeat. The Timbers have exceptional quality in attack with Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez and MLS MVP candidate Evander all looking to inflict damage on the Whitecaps' defense.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Western Conference Wild Card match.
What Time Does Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers Kick-off?
- Location: Portland, Oregon, United States
- Stadium: Providence Park
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Vancouver Whitecaps: 2 wins
- Portland Timbers: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Vancouver Whitecaps 1–1 Portland Timbers (Sept. 28, 2024) – MLS
Current Form (All Competitions)
Vancouver Whitecaps
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake 2–1 Vancouver Whitecaps: Oct. 19, 2024
Seattle Sounders 1–1 Portland Timbers: Oct. 19, 2024
Vancouver Whitecaps 1–2 LAFC: Oct. 13, 2024
Portland Timbers 0–0 FC Dallas: Oct. 6, 2024
Vancouver Whitecaps 0–1 Minnesota United: Oct. 5, 2024
Portland Timbers 0–1 Austin FC: Oct. 2, 2024
Vancouver Whitecaps 0–3 Seattle Sounders: Oct. 2, 2024
Vancouver 1–1 Portland Timbers: Sept. 28, 2024
Real Salt Lake 3–3 Portland Timbers: Sept. 21, 2024
How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Canada
Apple TV+
Vancouver Whitecaps Team News
Jeevan Badwal is the only Whitecaps player unavailable for selection for Sartini. The 18-year-old managed one appearance for the first team during the season but mainly featured for Whitecaps 2 in MLS Next Pro.
Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted Lineup vs. Portland Timbers
Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted Lineup vs. Portland Timbers (3-4-2-1): Takaoka; Utvik, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Ahmed, Cubas, Vite, Berhalter, Adekugbe; Gauld, Picault; White.
Portland Timbers Team News
Winger Santiago Moreno is questionable Wild Card match with a hip injury for the Timbers. If he doesn't feature against the Whitecaps but the Timbers manage to advance, there's a good chance he could take part in Round One vs. LAFC.
Moreno pitched in with six goals and 14 assists during the regular season.
Portland Timbers Predicted Lineup vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
Portland Timbers Predicted Lineup vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (4-2-3-1): Crépeau; Mosquera, Župarić, Miller, Bravo; Chara, Paredes; Antony, Evander, Rodríguez; Mora.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers Score Prediction
If the match was held at BC Place, the Whitecaps just might've had the extra energy to get a result over the line and kickstart their playoff run. However, since the game is at Providence Park, it will be difficult for Vancouver to walk away with a win at one of the toughest stadiums to play at in MLS.
Not only that, but Portland was much more firepower up front that can make up for its rather leaky defense. The Timbers will come out on the front foot and claim a comfortable victory in the end to advance to Round One.
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 0–2 Portland Timbers