‘Very Close’—Neymar Makes Surprise Club World Cup Transfer Admission
Neymar has revealed that he could have been playing at the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup this summer after holding positive talks with Fluminense.
Neymar was initially on course to be involved in the tournament with Al Hilal until being released by the Saudi Pro League club in January this year, following a disastrous 18-month spell defined by injuries. He quickly rejoined first club Santos, but there was possibility of it ending quickly.
The Brazilian icon has explained that Fluminense were interested in recruiting him for their Club World Cup campaign and that a move nearly happened.
Catch every FIFA Club World Cup match live and on-demand
“I’m in good physical shape. We had these conversations with some teams to play in the [Club] World Cup, Fluminense was something that came very close to happening, but I preferred to stay to train a little more,” Neymar explained during a broadcast on Flow Podcast.
“'I’m 100% physically, but I need to get better to be able to come back in good shape,” he added, clarifying that a desire to improve his match fitness was the deciding factor.
Neymar, now 33, was battling a hamstring problem in April and May, and has only played twice for Santos since recovering from that setback.
His preference to remain loyal to Santos, where he played for a decade from 2003–2013, was praised by Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt.
Bittencourt told ESPN: “Neymar specifically said that he was very keen, but that at this moment he was very focused on his recovery, on helping Santos get out of the situation it is in.
“He is an athlete who grew up at Santos, and I think it is a very nice and dignified attitude. He was also very dignified with us, he made a point of speaking to us personally, explaining the reasons why he would not be accepting at this time.
“Obviously, in the future, if he has the opportunity, he is a big name, a wonderful player. For me, he has to return to the national team as soon as possible, as soon as he is 100% recovered.”
Fluminense, who count Thiago Silva and former Santos prodigy and Neymar contemporary Ganso among their players, started the Club World Cup with an admirable 0–0 draw against Borussia Dortmund and will fancy their chances of reaching the knockout phase, ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article