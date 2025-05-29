Viktor Gyokeres: Arsenal ‘Joined’ in Race by Rival, Sporting ‘Fire Price Tag Warning’
Chelsea are reported to have made an approach to rival Arsenal for the signature of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres.
The Blues are looking to sign a new central striker early in the transfer window and are ramping up their plans after securing their spot in next season’s Champions League. Liam Delap of Ipswich Town is a known target but recent reports have highlighted interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké.
Likewise, Arsenal want a new striker this summer and the Gunners are widely assumed to be leading the race for Gyökeres, but Portuguese outlet Record now predict a significant battle for his signature.
It is claimed that Chelsea have reached out in the hours following their Conference League triumph over Real Betis with a view to accelerating their transfer plans, trying to determine where Gyökeres stands currently in regards to his future.
The Sweden international, who is thought to be keen to join a top side capable of competing for major honours, has also received reportedly an approach from Serie A outfit Juventus.
Just how much it will cost any interested side to sign Gyökeres has been disputed. His release clause of €100 million (£83.8 million, $112.8 million) has been disregarded in favour of a gentlemen’s agreement to reduce that fee, although the amount required to secure his signature is unclear.
According to The Guardian, those in charge at Sporting have informed Gyökeres’s suitors that it will cost €80 million (£67 million, $90.3 million) to sign the 26-year-old this summer.
Both Arsenal and Chelsea are known to be prepared to spend big on a new striker but the two London rivals are examining all the options available to them before committing to what will likely be a defining transfer decision.
Alongside Gyökeres, Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in Ekitiké, while RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško is thought to be under serious consideration in both boardrooms.