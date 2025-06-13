‘A Lot of Talk’—Viktor Gyokeres Issues Cryptic Response to Arsenal, Man Utd Transfer Links
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres has lashed out at the “false talk” surrounding his future, with the Arsenal and Manchester United target vowing to set the record straight further down the line.
Gyökeres entered the summer as one of the most in-demand strikers around, having racked up a mind-boggling return of 97 goals and 28 assists in just 102 appearances for Sporting over the past two seasons.
Reports suggested interested sides could land themselves somewhat of a bargain with Gyökeres this summer. His contract comes with a release clause of €100 million (£84.6 million, $114.3 million) but there were claims of an agreement with Sporting to sell him for an upfront sum of €60 million (£50.8 million, $68.6 million) with a further €10 million (£8.5 million, $11.4 million) in add-ons.
With a transfer yet to materialise, it was alleged Gyökeres was “furious” towards Sporting’s failure to adhere to such a deal, only for club president Frederico Varandas to deny the existence of an agreement over a summer exit.
The confusing nature of the transfer saga was reflected by a social media post from Gyökeres, who insisted at least some of the reporting on his future may be wide of the mark.
“There is a lot of talks (sic) at the moment, most of it is false,” the Sweden striker argued. “I will speak when the time is right.”
The battle for Gyökeres’s signature appears to have been reduced to two primary rivals, Arsenal and United. It is the Red Devils, led by former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, who are thought to have made the most recent approach.
Arsenal, meanwhile, appear to have focused their efforts on RB Leipzig Benjamin Šeško. The Slovenia international was expected to be the more-expensive of the two strikers, but Sporting’s latest stance suggests that is far from a guarantee.