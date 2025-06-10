Viktor Gyokeres: Arsenal, Man Utd Target ‘Furious’ With Transfer Response
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres is reportedly “furious” that the Portuguese champions are complicating his exit from the club, with Manchester United among the sides chasing his signature.
Gyökeres is one of the most in-demand forwards on the market this summer. A swollen record of 97 goals in 102 games will do that. The 27-year-old is thought to have a contract which contains a €100 million (£84.3 million, $114.2 million) release clause, but Portuguese media claimed earlier this season that Gyökeres had a “gentleman’s agreement” with Sporting which would allow him to leave for considerably less than the full sum.
The Lisbon giants supposedly agreed to part ways with their prolific talisman for the reduced fee of €60 million (£50.6 million, $68.5 million) plus €10 million (£8.4 million, $11.4 million) in add-ons.
Manchester United have made an “initial approach” for Gyökeres, Sky Sports News claim. The Red Devils entered into negotiations under the assumption that they could strike a deal for considerably less than €100 million.
However, Sporting have supposedly reneged on that promise, much to the “fury” of Gyökeres, according to Record. It remains to be seen whether an agreement can be struck or if Sporting will stick to their guns.
It appears unlikely that United would be able to stretch too far beyond their initial offer given the financial restrictions brought on by missing out on European football. With the punishing Premier League profit and sustainability regulations looming over every decision, the Red Devils are thought to have a transfer budget of £100 million ($134.8 million).
Matheus Cunha’s arrival already accounts for £62.5 million ($84.3 million) while Brentford are reportedly demanding as much as £70 million ($94.7 million) for Bryan Mbeumo. If there is a deal to be struck for Gyökeres as well, United would have to raise a considerable sum in player sales.
Gyökeres also has interest from Arsenal, but the Gunners are believed to have focused their efforts on signing Benjamin Šeško of RB Leipzig instead.