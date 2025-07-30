Viktor Gyokeres: Mikel Arteta Gives Fitness Update Ahead of Potential Arsenal Debut
Viktor Gyökeres was presented to Arsenal fans in Singapore ahead of the weekend’s friendly against Newcastle United. But while that was only a brief appearance in a red shirt, there‘s a chance the Swede makes his debut sooner rather than later.
“I understand he’s only done today’s session and yesterday very little,” Mikel Arteta said in his pre-match press conference as the Gunners gear for up the first ever overseas north London derby.
“We’re going to assess tonight how he is and if the medical staff are happy as well with his condition to participate in tomorrow’s match, then it's a possibility. We’re going to discuss that tonight.”
Arteta went on to confirm that Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori likely won’t feature, given that both players are recovering from injury.
Gyökeres signed a five-year contract with Arsenal this summer after a prolonged saga with Sporting CP. The 27-year-old was brought in as a perceived answer to the Gunners’ offensive struggles, particulary in the striker department. Gyökeres scored 97 goals in 102 appearances over two seasons in Portugal as clubs across Europe began to take notice.
Fans will be eager to see him against Tottenham on Thursday in Hong Kong given the rivalry between the two clubs, but based on the manager’s words, caution is likely to rule any minutes that do come. Arteta is still working Kai Havertz back after the German suffered a long-term injury last season.
Arsenal still have two more pre-season fixtures after their Asia tour wraps, against Villarreal and Athletic Club. Gyökeres could feature more prominently in those two game. Arteta will want his new striker fit and firing given their grueling start to a pivotal Premier League season.
The Gunners begin their campaign on the road against Manchester United, where Gyökeres is in line to face his former Sporting boss, Ruben Amorim.