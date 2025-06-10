Arsenal Sweating Over Benjamin Sesko Transfer After Rival ‘Approach’ Made
Arsenal’s pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško has been threatened by interest in the Slovenia international from Saudi Arabia, it has emerged.
The Gunners are chasing a new striker this summer, with Šeško a target alongside Sporting CP hitman Viktor Gyökeres. It is the former who appears to have emerged as the leading target for Mikel Arteta.
Leipzig are holding out for a fee of at least £70 million ($94.9 million) to sell the 22-year-old, with that price tag so far proving problematic for Arsenal.
A formal offer has yet to arrive and so, as Šeško awaits clarity on his future, Fabrizio Romano states he has been contacted by multiple clubs from Saudi Arabia.
There is no mention of which sides are chasing Šeško—Al Hilal are known to be ready to spend big on a striker after being rejected by Napoli’s Victor Osimhen—but those which have reached out have proposed a bumper wage packet to try and lure the striker to the Middle East.
Šeško, however, currently favours remaining in Europe and is hopeful of sealing a move to another top league.
While Šeško is currently thought to be Arsenal’s preferred striker target, the Gunners are known to have several names under consideration. Gyökeres remains an option and is reported to be frustrated with Sporting’s approach to selling him this summer.
Julián Alvarez of Atlético Madrid is admired but the Spanish side have made it abundantly clear they do not want to sell. Any deal for the Argentina international would be significantly more expensive than the proposed fee for Šeško.
There is also interest in Brighton & Hove Albion’s João Pedro and prolific Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.