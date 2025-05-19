Viktor Gyokeres Makes Three-Word Transfer Admission Amid Arsenal Interest
Viktor Gyökeres seemingly hasn’t ruled out staying with current club Sporting CP amid long-term links with a high-profile summer transfer.
Although Gyökeres has a history with Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, Arsenal have become the club most heavily talked about as the Swede’s potential destination in their hunt for a much-needed striker.
Gyökeres scored his 53rd goal of the season in Sporting’s 2–0 win over Vitória S.C., after which the Lisbon club were presented a second successive Liga Portugal trophy. During the celebrations, Gyökeres was asked about his future.
“I’m still here,” was the response to Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV, suggesting it is far from clear cut where the striker will be playing next season.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen. Nobody can predict the future,” he added.
Gyökeres’s colleagues appear to think that a summer exit is more likely.
When midfielder Pedro Gonçalves gave his address, he suggesting Sporting will quickly have to learn how to function without their top attacking threat.
“They say we will never be three-time champions without Gyökeres. Let's see,” he said.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Gyökeres’s public comments don’t accurately represent the situation. The transfer specialist states that the 26-year-old will “surely leave” and that packages worth around €65 million ($73.1 million) will be acceptable to Sporting following an agreement with Gyökeres several months ago. Talks with “top European clubs” continue.