Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Look on in Horror As Brazil Suffer Historic Collapse
Real Madrid duo Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo could do nothing as Brazil squandered a two-goal lead against Japan to suffer a shock 3–2 defeat on Tuesday afternoon.
Japan bagged three unanswered goals in the second half at Ajinomoto Stadium to hand Brazil their second defeat under Carlo Ancelotti. The South American giants have now lost two of their last three matches.
The Seleção got off to a dream start in their second international friendly of the October window. Goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli put Brazil up 2–0 in the first half, well on their way to extending their 13-game unbeaten streak against Japan.
Yet the second half was a disaster for the visitors. Two defensive blunders from Fabrício Bruno gifted both Takumi Minamino and Keito Nakamura goals to bring Japan level.
With Vinícius Júnior, who was replaced with Matheus Cunha in the 57th minute, already off the pitch, the pressure was on the Manchester United star and Rodrygo to find a winner for Brazil.
Except Hajime Moriyasu’s men would not be denied in front of a home crowd. Ayase Ueda headed home the go-ahead goal for the hosts in 71st minute, completing an improbable comeback that secured Japan’s first-ever victory over Brazil.
Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Underwhelm Against Japan
After putting in two speculator individual performances in Brazil’s 5–0 win over South Korea on Friday, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo were held quiet at Ajinomoto Stadium.
Vinícius Júnior got off zero shots and created zero chances in his 57 minutes on the pitch. He also only managed one touch in Japan’s box.
Rodrygo put in a better stint than his Real Madrid teammate despite only playing 33 minutes, but he also could not get enough going to play hero for Brazil. When the final whistle sounded, the 24-year-old only had four successful dribbles and two chances created to show for his substitute appearance.
Los Blancos’ third representative Éder Militão was fully rested for the clash after playing 90 minutes in Seoul. The center back’s absence played a major role in Brazil’s defensive woes against Japan.
Ancelotti also rested Arsenal star Gabriel, leaving a relatively untrusted backline to square up against Moriyasu’s squad.