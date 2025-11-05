‘If You Watch Games’—Virgil van Dijk Hits Back at Wayne Rooney Jibe to His Face
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk took issue with Wayne Rooney’s accusation that his form had slipped as a direct consequence of the new two-year deal he signed last season while awkwardly stood next to the former Manchester United forward.
Rooney also questioned Van Dijk’s leadership qualities amid a run of six defeats in seven games for the defending Premier League champions. The Dutch skipper had previously fired back at the pundit from afar, labelling the “ridiculous takes” as “lazy criticism.”
The retired England international vowed to “stick by” his comments from the comfort of his own spare room while recording the latest episode of his podcast, but the two protagonists were forced face-to-face on Tuesday night.
Buoyed by a composed 1–0 Champions League win over Real Madrid, Liverpool’s second in succession, Van Dijk held court among Amazon Prime Video’s fleet of pundits, one of whom just so happened to be Rooney.
“I think if you would watch games then I would definitely take responsibility,” the 34-year-old began. “I think the comment that I signed my new deal and then that’s it, I’d let it slide, I think that was a bit...” he said, trailing off, “but that’s my personal opinion and we move on.”
Much of Van Dijk’s pitch-side appearance was largely in good spirits.
“In a world of chaos you have to try and stay calm. I think at times the noise was a lot,” the Liverpool centre back said, a wry smile creeping around the corner of his mouth while aiming his gaze directly at host Gabby Logan.
“You looking at anybody around here in particular?” Logan cheekily asked.
“It is over the top at times,” Van Dijk continued. “We live in a world with so many platforms and so many people that can say stuff which will be picked up and made bigger than what it is. Ex-players that played at the highest level dealt with difficult moments as well to put it into perspective.”
Rooney Stands Firm
Rooney giggled through the start of Van Dijk’s interview. “I’m not saying anything no more because I think I’ve spurred them on,” he laughed.
Yet, in a transition from humour to seriousness that Frank Lampard would have been proud of, Rooney added: “No, I think what I’ve said is fair. When you win the Premier League and you go on a run where you lose three-four games in a row, that you don’t expect from Liverpool over the last few years and then Virgil, as you were the captain, I think that’s your opportunity to go and lead the players, and that’s what I’m saying.
“I think that happens in football and I think the response has been great from Virgil, from the team.”
The pair exchanged handshakes as Van Dijk trotted back to the dressing room. “I think that’s all good, I think that’s a truce there, he’ll probably come on your podcast now,” Logan interjected.
“What’s really refreshing is he didn’t have to come up here,” Rooney said of Van Dijk after the defender had left. “He’s come up here and faced it. It’s obviously a lot easier when you win.
“He was really good tonight and what I was trying to say to him there is we know the standards that he’s set. When you’ve won the Premier League, the hardest thing is to go on and do it again . He’ll tell you himself he’s not been his best this season but over the last couple of games he’s getting back to that.”