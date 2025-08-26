SI

‘I Don’t Understand’—Virgil van Dijk Reveals Anthony Gordon Chat After Horror Challenge

Referee Simon Hooper initially awarded a yellow card, much to Van Dijk’s shock.

Grey Whitebloom

Virgil van Dijk (left) clashed with Anthony Gordon on Monday night.
Virgil van Dijk (left) clashed with Anthony Gordon on Monday night. / Stu Forster/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk had a measured response to Anthony Gordon’s red-card, studs-up rake down his calf during a breathless encounter between Newcastle United and Liverpool on Monday night.

The visiting captain was on the receiving end of a late lunge from the buccaneering hosts’ striker which left a nasty set of tramlines running down his leg. Gordon offered his hand of apology to Van Dijk who couldn’t suppress a grin. The pair exchanged a brief flurry of words as referee Simon Hooper was directed to the pitch-side monitor to judge if the challenge was worthy of more than his initial yellow card.

Upon review, Gordon was shown a straight red and reluctantly trudged down the tunnel. In the aftermath of what boiled into a 3–2 victory for the visitors, Van Dijk was asked about his conversation with Gordon.

“I said to him, ‘If that’s not a sending off then I don’t understand football.’” the Liverpool skipper revealed. “It was strange the referee had to go to the monitor in my opinion. Unfortunately, these things happen in football, if he meant it or not it happened, we move on.”

Anthony Gordon (left) and Virgil van Dijk.
Anthony Gordon (left) flattened Virgil van Dijk on Monday night. / George Wood/Getty Images

Gordon took to social media post-match to offer a public apology. “I want to sincerely apologise to my teammates and the fans,” he posted. “My intentions were pure. I was just trying to create energy in the game and I mistimed the tackle.

“I also want to apologise to Virgil. I would never intend to tackle somebody like this on purpose. We spoke after and he knows that.”

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães defended his overenthusiastic colleague. “I think he wanted to help too much,” the Brazilian shrugged. “I think sometimes you are so excited to play you make some mistakes.

“It’s happened to me. We always try to give our best. There is a lot of noise outside that we cannot control.”

