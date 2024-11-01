Virgil Van Dijk Says Arsenal Defender is at a Higher Level Than He Was at 23
All-time great Virgil van Dijk had high praise for Arsenal's William Saliba in his appearance on Rio Ferdinand's podcast.
Van Dijk's been either the best defender, or one of the best at his position for the eight years at Liverpool. He's won every major trophy there is at Liverpool and has cemented himself not only as a club and Premier League legend, but as one of the best to ever do it. He was an integral part of Liverpool's success during the Jürgen Klopp era. Not to mention, he's still performing at a high level every week for Arne Slot.
Van Dijk went on Rio Ferdinand's podcast to talk about the state of the sport, the art of defending and more. His praise for a current Arsenal star is making the rounds.
"Obviously [William] Saliba's making very good steps at the moment," Van Dijk said when asked by Ferdinand which defender stands out to him in today's sport.
The Manchester United legend asked Van Dijk if he sees a comparison between the two since he likens the Dutchman to the Frenchman. "Yeah, maybe. I think if I'm honest when I was that age I was nowhere near where he [is] today and obviously that's the beauty of football as well," Van Dijk said in response.
For any athlete that's reached the personal heights and won the accolades that VVD has, it's enormous praise for one of the best young defenders in the world. Given Saliba is just 23-years-old, the room for growth is apparent.