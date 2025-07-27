Vissel Kobe vs. Barcelona: How to Watch Preseason Friendly on TV, Live Stream
Disputes over a payment thrust the Andrés Iniesta derby into doubt earlier in the week, but Barcelona’s opening friendly of the summer against Vissel Kobe will go ahead after all.
Barça’s preparations for Hansi Flick’s second season in charge continue in the Far East, with the La Liga champions making their first appearance of the summer on Sunday.
2024–25 was a special campaign for the Blaugrana in the aftermath of Xavi’s departure, and they have their work cut out if they’re to reach such heights again in 2025–26. The core of Flick’s squad is set to remain in tact, but they have been bolstered by a couple of key additions.
Those fresh faces were on the plane to Japan, and supporters will be eager to catch their first glimpses this weekend.
Here is how to watch Vissel Kobe vs. Barcelona on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Vissel Kobe vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Kobe, Japan
- Venue: NOEVIR Stadium Kobe
- Date: Sunday, July 27
- Kick-off time: 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT
How to Watch Vissel Kobe vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream
There aren’t too many streaming avenues for this preseason fixture across the globe, but supporters can watch the game via Barcelona’s Culers Premium subscription service, which is available to purchase on the club’s website.
Subscriptions cost €39.99/year (£34.89/year / $46.90/year).
DAZN are streaming the friendly for free, while American supporters can tune in via Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo.
What Next for Barcelona and Vissel Kobe?
Barcelona’s tour continues in South Korea, and they’ll play two games there before returning to Spain for the Joan Gamper Trophy.
Flick’s side take on FC Seoul and Daegu to complete their summer tour, with Cesc Fàbregas’ Como their opponents for the Gamper.
Barça’s La Liga campaign begins against Mallorca on August 16.
As for Vissel Kobe, they have a bit of a break before returning to J1 League action. After Sunday’s friendly, the Japanese league leaders face Toyo University in the Emperor’s Cup on August 6 before resuming their league campaign against Machida Zelvia four days later.