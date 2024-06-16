SI

Washington Spirit Break Club Record for Attendance vs. San Diego Wave

Madison Williams

Jun 15, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; The match between Washington Spirit and San Diego Wave FC set a new attendance record at Audi Field.
The Washington Spirit broke a club record during Saturday's home game vs. the San Diego Wave by hosting 19,897 fans, which is the biggest attendance in the team's history.

The fans almost completely filled Audi Field as the stadium has a max capacity of 20,000 attendees. Audi Field just became the Spirit's full-time stadium ahead of the 2023 season.

This is the second time this season the Spirit broke an attendance record at home. The Spirit brought in 11,734 fans to break the team's record of the largest home opener crowd back in March.

Last season's average at Audi Field was 10,886, which was the highest average in team history. It's possible the Spirit could break this average in 2024 based on the attendance numbers seen already just a few months into the season.

The game finished as a draw, 1–1. Just as the extra time was expiring, Croix Bethune scored a goal to tie up the game.

The Spirit host Gotham FC next Sunday, June 23.

