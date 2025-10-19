How to Watch FIFA U-20 World Cup Final on TV, Live Stream: Argentina vs. Morocco
Argentina and Morocco go head-to-head in the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday, the former seeking a record-extending seventh victory and the latter aiming for a first title.
Argentina have won the competition six times previously, including a staggering run of five titles between 1995 and 2007, but have failed to make their mark during the last seven tournaments. They’re favorites to win Sunday’s showpiece event and avoid only a second ever loss in the U20 World Cup final.
Diego Placente’s side have been excellent throughout the tournament in Chile and deservedly take their place in the final, but will be wary of the threat posed by Morocco. The African side have taken inspiration from the senior team’s 2022 World Cup performance to reach the U20 final for the first time in their history.
The best Morocco have managed previously was a fourth-placed finish in 2005, with Ghana the only other African nation to have won the prize before. Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi will be desperate to lead the young Atlas Lions to a historic victory.
Here’s how to watch the final unfold live.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Morocco Kick Off?
- Location: Ñuñoa, Chile
- Stadium: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Oct. 20)
- Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
How to Watch Argentina vs. Morocco on TV and Live Stream
There are a range of platforms offering the final in the United States, with fuboTV, Telemundo and FOX Sports all carrying the match. The fixture is being broadcast via Amazon Prime Video across all of North America, too.
In Canada, audiences can tune in via TSN or the RDS App, while those in Mexico will have access via TUDN and ViX.
In the United Kingdom, only FIFA+ have broadcasting rights.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2, Telemundo
United Kingdom
FIFA+
Canada
TSN+, RDS App, Amazon Prime Video, TSN5
Mexico
TUDN En Vivo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video, TUDN