SI

Watch San Diego FC Score First MLS Goal After LA Galaxy's Hilarious Mistake

Denmark international Anders Dreyer scored San Diego FC's first-ever goal, and it's one the LA Galaxy will want back.

Ben Steiner

San Diego FC have their first goal as the newest MLS expansion club.
San Diego FC have their first goal as the newest MLS expansion club. / Courtesy of San Diego FC on X

San Diego FC made history on Saturday night, scoring their first-ever MLS goal in dramatic fashion against the MLS Cup champions, LA Galaxy

After a scoreless first half at Dignity Health Sports Park, the newest expansion team took the lead in the 53rd minute on a defensive mistake from the Galaxy. Goalkeeper Novak Mićović struggled to play the ball out of the back, and San Diego’s Anders Dreyer quickly made the most of it, intercepting the pass and smashing it into the goal. 

A Danish international, Dreyer is one of San Diego’s key pieces in their first MLS season, coming over from Belgium’s Anderlecht as a winger to complement Mexico international Chucky Lozano, who takes up the other flank.

Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass

Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney made a strong statement in his team selection, choosing Mićović as his starting goalkeeper for the season-opening clash over his MLS Cup-winning starter, John McCarthy.  

JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

Led by head coach Mikey Varas, San Diego have quickly put their roster together to become the 30th team in MLS, and scoring their first goal against the reigning champions is a pretty strong start. 

Thousands of supporters also made their way down for the club’s first match, with San Diego FC’s home opener not until Mar. 1 when they host St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium. 

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published |Modified
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer