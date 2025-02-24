Watch San Diego FC Score First MLS Goal After LA Galaxy's Hilarious Mistake
San Diego FC made history on Saturday night, scoring their first-ever MLS goal in dramatic fashion against the MLS Cup champions, LA Galaxy.
After a scoreless first half at Dignity Health Sports Park, the newest expansion team took the lead in the 53rd minute on a defensive mistake from the Galaxy. Goalkeeper Novak Mićović struggled to play the ball out of the back, and San Diego’s Anders Dreyer quickly made the most of it, intercepting the pass and smashing it into the goal.
A Danish international, Dreyer is one of San Diego’s key pieces in their first MLS season, coming over from Belgium’s Anderlecht as a winger to complement Mexico international Chucky Lozano, who takes up the other flank.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney made a strong statement in his team selection, choosing Mićović as his starting goalkeeper for the season-opening clash over his MLS Cup-winning starter, John McCarthy.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Led by head coach Mikey Varas, San Diego have quickly put their roster together to become the 30th team in MLS, and scoring their first goal against the reigning champions is a pretty strong start.
Thousands of supporters also made their way down for the club’s first match, with San Diego FC’s home opener not until Mar. 1 when they host St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium.