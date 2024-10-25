Watch the Top 10 MLS 2024 Goal of the Year Nominees
The 2024 MLS Goal of the Year nominees have been revealed with 20 spectacular goals from across both Eastern and Western Conferences making the shortlist.
MLS fans will be surprised to see no Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez or Denis Bouanga in the 20 best goals scored from the regular season. However, there's no shortage of goals in this list that got fans off their feet with several different kinds of stunning strikes.
Fans can vote on which goal they think was best from the regular season here.
Top 10 MLS 2024 Goal of the Year Nominees
10. Alexey Miranchuk (Atlanta United) vs. Inter Miami
Inter Miami duo Franco Negri and Federico Redondo gave Atlanta United's newest Designated Player Alexey Miranchuk too much room to operate for his first goal for the Five Stripes.
The ex-Atalanta player stepped up and unleashed a curling effort that flew past Drake Callender to rescue a point for Atlanta in one of the best games of the season. There's a good chance the Herons won't allow him the same time and space on the ball in the upcoming Round One of MLS Cup Playoffs.
9. Jordi Alba (Inter Miami) vs. Nashville SC
Take a bow, Jordi Alba.
The veteran full-back doesn't score often, but when he does, it's often a sight to behold. Alba's volleyed strike here was pure class that left the Nashville SC fans in attendance at GEODIS Park speechless.
8. Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) vs Charlotte FC
For a lot of soccer fans, this goal might've felt like Déjà vu when Lorenzo Insigne cut inside on his right foot to curl in an effort toward goal.
That's because the Italian forward made his name at his former club Napoli in Serie A doing exactly what he did to the Charlotte FC defense. Insigne wasn't unchallenged but Charlotte but there was no stopping that long-range effort from the veteran winger.
7. Aníbal Godoy (Nashville SC) vs. Columbus Crew
In what was a difficult year for Nashville fans, they will still remember part of the season fondly thanks to this wonder goal from Aníbal Godoy—who's scored just four times in over 120 appearances for the club.
The excellent cross from Jacob Shaffelburg allowed Godoy to set himself up for a perfectly-executed bicycle kick as Nashville secured a draw against the reigning MLS champions.
6. Evander (Portland Timbers) vs. Real Salt Lake
What a free kick from Portland Timbers star midfielder Evander.
There's just something about a free-kick goal going in off the crossbar that makes it so much better. There was simply no stopping that outrageous effort from the Timbers' No. 10.
5. Anderson Julio (Real Salt Lake) vs FC Dallas
Look away, Maarten Paes.
The FC Dallas goalkeeper had an absolute 'mare here as Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio went for glory from just inside the Dallas half—and struck gold. However, this won't be the last time we see an RSL score from the same distance on this list.
4. Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew) vs. Portland Timbers
After watching this strike, you might think that Steven Moreira is a midfielder or even a forward based on the technique on this golazo.
However, Moreira is neither and is actually a center-back—one of the best in MLS, at that. Moreira scored just his fourth goal for Columbus Crew with an incredible strike that he struck by leathering the ball into the far corner.
3. Cristian 'Chicho' Arango - vs. Austin FC
Here we have yet another lobbed strike from distance from an RSL player.
RSL star Cristian 'Chicho' Arango noticed that Austin FC's Brad Stuver was way off his line and punished him with a brilliant strike from inside his own half. It was a real touch of class from the former LAFC player that was excellent throughout the 2024 season.
2. Matías Rojas - vs. CF Montréal
Matías Rojas really put forth his best Messi impression on this stunning free kick.
The Paraguayan stepped up on his left foot and curled in an effort that no other goalkeeper is saving. That's certainly one way to score your third goal at your new club.
1. Luca Orellano - vs. CF Montréal
There was simply no way that this other-worldly strike from Luca Orellano wasn't going to take home the top spot.
What makes it even better is that it wasn't from open play and it was a great heads-up effort by the FC Cincinnati wing-back, catching the CF Montréal defense off guard to score by far the best goal from 2024.