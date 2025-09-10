Wayne Rooney Issues Response to Michael Owen’s Withering Jibe
Wayne Rooney has issued a gracious response to Michael Owen’s recent social media outburst over comparisons between the two strikers.
Owen furiously responded to a recent post on X from Match of the Day which posed the simple question: “Who was the better player at the age of 17, Michael Owen or Wayne Rooney?”
The ex-Liverpool striker seemingly took offence to comparisons, providing a deep statistical analysis of himself and Rooney during the early stages of their respective careers. He listed off his achievements with glee as he rebuffed suggestions that his former Manchester United and England teammate was a superior striker at a young age.
Rooney has now responded to Owen’s takedown, taking the high ground with a diplomatic reply.
“Michael and I are very different players,” he said on The Wayne Rooney Show. “I used to go out on the street and pretend to be Michael Owen—even though he played for Liverpool.
“I think his comments are fair. Of course, he’s going to back himself. I’d back myself. But, I’d never judge myself against Michael Owen because he’s someone I actually looked up to and had the pleasure of playing alongside.”
Owen was certainly the more talented goalscorer as he burst onto the scene—he was the second-youngest Ballon d’Or winner ever in 2001—but Rooney’s longevity and technical quality make him the superior footballer.
The duo played together 52 times for England and United, but they only combined for three goals during their time alongside one another on the pitch.