‘We’ll See’—Man Utd Starter Opens Door to Summer Exit
Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has admitted he does not know whether he will leave the club this summer.
Onana has spent the past two seasons as United’s starting goalkeeper after following former manager Erik ten Hag from Ajax for £47 million ($63.8 million) in the summer of 2023, but some mixed form has sparked significant questions about his future.
It has been reported that current manager Ruben Amorim is looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, having grown frustrated by a series of high-profile mistakes from Onana.
While he awaits a final verdict on his future, Onana has returned to Cameroon to represent the Bertrand Traoré Foundation, and it was during an event that the United goalkeeper was asked bluntly whether he will still be at Old Trafford beyond this summer.
“Will I leave?” Onana laughed. “I don’t know, we’ll see.”
Onana has three years remaining on his contract with United and has been linked with a summer transfer to Saudi Arabia, although ESPN recently noted that no such offers have arrived at this point.
The report goes as far as to claim that Onana is “under the impression” he will still be United’s starting goalkeeper when the new season arrives, although it is noted that the Red Devils are among the sides watching Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martínez.
Bolavip add that Martínez is “waiting” for an offer from United, who know they need to sell Onana before being able to make a move for the World Cup winner.
United are likely to be in the market for a handful of new goalkeepers this summer. Second-choice Altay Bayındır is expected to leave in search for more regular minutes, while veteran Tom Heaton could leave when his contract expires at the end of the month.