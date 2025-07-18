Wellington Phoenix vs. Wrexham: How to Watch Preseason Friendly
Wrexham wrap up their preseason tour of Australia and New Zealand by facing Wellington Phoenix in a friendly on Saturday morning.
The Championship side have been preparing for the 2025–26 season down under and have already taken to the field twice in Australia. The Red Dragons beat Melbourne Victory 3–0 in their opening preseason encounter courtesy of goals from Thomas O’Connor, Ryan Hardie and George Evans, but stumbled to a 2–1 defeat against Sydney FC on Tuesday.
Wrexham will be aiming to finish their tour on a high against the Phoenix at the 35,000-seater Sky Stadium, with less than a month to go until they begin their Championship campaign against Southampton.
Here’s how to tune into the action in New Zealand.
What Time Does Wellington Phoenix vs. Wrexham Kick Off?
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Sky Stadium
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Kick-off time: 6 a.m. BST / 1 a.m. ET
How to Watch Wellington Phoenix vs. Wrexham on TV and Live Stream
Supporters in the United Kingdom and across the world will be able to tune into Wrexham’s upcoming friendly via the club’s website. However, an individual match pass to watch the fixture costs £9.99 and requires an account.
Those who have purchased the £24.99 Wrexham Down Under Tour Pass will already have access to the match.
In the United States, the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+, while those in New Zealand will be able to view the match live on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Wrexham club website
United States
CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+
New Zealand
TVNZ 2, TVNZ+
International
Wrexham club website
Wrexham’s Upcoming Friendlies
Wrexham have no further friendlies scheduled prior to their first Championship outing on August 9, but Phil Parkinson has revealed that two more preseason matches are set to be played before the trip to St Mary’s Stadium.
One will be an ‘in-house game’ and the other will be a regular friendly against a yet unnamed opponent.
“When we come back, we will have a couple of days off to recover and that’s important,” said the Wrexham boss. “Then we’ll start the build up and that first weekend, we’re going to have an in-house game. After that, we’re looking to announce one game the following weekend.”
The upcoming friendly will not be played at the Racecourse Ground, however, with the pitch not able to be used yet following this summer’s £1 million ($864,280, $1.34 million) renovation.