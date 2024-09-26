What is a Treble in Soccer?
Winning a treble in soccer is the ultimate prize for clubs at the top of their game after a long, monumental season.
The biggest clubs all want to have a season so successful that it ends with a treble. As teams like Manchester City, Real Madrid, and PSG dominate their respective domestic leagues, they often put an extra emphasis on lifting multiple trophies come May and June.
Teams that conclude their season with a treble are etched into history, joining a short list of iconic clubs who have managed the same achievement. Even some of the most triumphant players and clubs have never added a treble to their resumes.
So, what exactly is a treble in soccer, and what teams have won one recently?
What is a Treble in Soccer?
A treble in soccer is when a team wins three trophies in one season. The most impressive trebles consist of a domestic league title, a Champions League title, and typically, a domestic cup victory.
The 2023 Manchester City squad achieved the tremendous feat after they won the Premier League, Champions League, and the FA Cup in one season. Bayern Munich also won a treble in 2020 after they came out on top of the Bundesliga, Champions League, and DFB-Pokal.
There are all sorts of trebles, though, that a club can win without winning the Champions League or even a domestic cup. Liverpool secured three trophies in 2020 after Jürgen Klopp's side won the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, and finally, the Premier League.
Rangers and Celtic also have plenty of domestic trebles to their name after conquering the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, and Scottish League Cup. Similarly, PSG earned several domestic trebles for their Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Coupe de la Ligue victories in a single season.