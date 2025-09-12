What Is Lionel Messi’s Rating in EA Sports FC 26?
Lionel Messi took a step back with his rating in FC 26 as EA Sports unveiled the top players across MLS.
The new ratings have been trickling out ahead of the game’s scheduled release on Sept. 26, and the biggest superstars in several leagues around the world were unveiled on both the men’s and women’s sides.
For Inter Miami’s Messi, though, there was no longer a card among the world’s best. Instead, keeping a slim lead as the best in MLS, only slightly ahead of new LAFC signing Son Heung-min, and Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul.
The step down from his 88 rating in EA FC 25 could be expected, with the 38-year-old struggling to bring team success to Miami, and crashing out of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Still, he has immense quality and had 19 MLS goals in as many games when the rating came out midway through the 2025 MLS season.
Lionel Messi has a base rating of 86 in EA FC 26, but ranks as the best player in MLS in overall, shooting, passing and dribbling.
He is one of just seven players at an 80-ranking or over, and leads Miami’s star-studded roster, with De Paul earning an 84-rating for third-best in MLS, followed by Sergio Busquets at 80, Luis Suárez and 79 and Jordi Alba at 78.
Dribbling remains Messi's best attribute with a 90 rating, while shooting and passing sit at 85.
PAC
SHO
PAS
DRI
DEF
78
85
85
90
33
Lionel Messi's EA FC Ratings Through the Years: Falling at Inter Miami
Lionel Messi’s EA FC rating has steadily declined since joining Inter Miami in 2023, when he was rated 91 overall. Since then, each year has seen him decline, as the 38-year-old reaches the twilight of his illustrious career.
Now, he is at the same rating he was in FIFA 08, the third EA Sports video game to include the superstar.
- FC 26 - 86
- FC 25 - 88
- FC 24 - 90
- FIFA 23 - 91
- FIFA 22 - 93
- FIFA 21 - 93
- FIFA 20 - 94
- FIFA 19 - 94
- FIFA 18 - 93
- FIFA 17 - 93
- FIFA 16 - 94
- FIFA 15 - 93
- FIFA 14 - 94
- FIFA 13 - 94
- FIFA 12 - 94
- FIFA 11 - 90
- FIFA 10 - 90
- FIFA 09 - 90
- FIFA 08 - 86
- FIFA 07 - 85
- FIFA 06 - 78