What is the Messi Cup: Soccer Legend Announces New International Tournament
Lionel Messi announced the first-ever Messi Cup, a new under-16 international tournament set to feature eight of the biggest clubs from around the globe.
The tournament, created by Messi with his production company 525 Rosario, is set to spotlight the next generation of upcoming talent in soccer. The event will span six days before a winner is crowned at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium.
“Thrilled to finally share this with you—this December, Miami will host a very special youth football tournament featuring some of the top clubs from around the world. The future of the game will be on full display, and it’s more than just matches — we’ve got an incredible few days planned with lots of other exciting activities. This is about the next generation,” the Inter Miami star announced on Instagram.
“More than just a tournament, it is a live event series and digital-first platform that merges sport, culture, and innovation. Its mission is to create long-term value for athletes as they build their futures, for communities uniting around the passion of the game, and for brands seeking authentic and lasting partnerships in football’s next chapter,” Inter Miami said.
Here’s everything you need to know about the inaugural Messi Cup.
Who is Competing in the Messi Cup?
The following eight teams’ under-16 sides will compete in the inaugural tournament:
- Inter Miami
- Barcelona
- River Plate
- Chelsea
- Inter
- Atlético Madrid
- Newell’s Old Boys
- Manchester City
When is the Messi Cup?
Location
Dates
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec. 9–14, 2024
Where Will Messi Cup Matches Be Played?
Inter Miami’s facilities, including Chase Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center, will host all the games. The final and third-place match will take place at Chase Stadium on Dec. 14.
Messi Cup Format
In total, there will be 18 games played in the Messi Cup.
The Messi Cup will begin with two groups of four competing in a round-robin format. There will also be a playoff match to determine final placings prior to the knockout stage. There will also be a third-place match before the final.
How to Watch the Messi Cup
As of writing, digital broadcasting details were not announced. Fans can purchase tickets, however, on the official Messi Cup website.