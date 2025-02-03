SI

What Time Does the Premier League January Transfer Window Close?

Premier League teams have until 6 p.m. ET today to get their transfer moves done.

Max Mallow

The Premier League's winter 2025 transfer window is coming to a close.
/ IMAGO/Sebastian Frej

It's Transfer Deadline Day in the Premier League with 20 clubs aiming to improve their squads before the business end of the season. The January transfer window is closing today, Monday, Feb. 3, which means clubs only have a few hours left to get deals over the line.

When Does the Premier League January Transfer Window Close?

The Premier League's January transfer window will close at 6 p.m. ET (23:00 GMT). Clubs could announce moves after the window shuts if they have submitted a deal sheet ahead of the closing time.

When Did the Premier League January Transfer Window Open?

The January transfer window first opened with the turn of the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Clubs had just over a month to get deals done for both incoming and outgoing players.

What to Watch for on Transfer Deadline Day

Most eyes are on Arsenal after their biggest victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this past weekend. The Gunners scored five goals against the reigning champions for the first time, though fans and many around the league believe they need to sign a striker if they are to chase down Liverpool for the title.

Biggest Moves of the January Transfer Window So Far

Player

Old Club

New Club

Transfer Type

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

Aston Villa

Loan

Omar Marmoush

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

Transfer In

Patrick Dorgu

Lecce

Manchester United

Transfer In

Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United

Atlanta United

Transfer Out

Kevin Danso

RC Lens

Tottenham Hotspur

Loan

