What Time Does the Premier League January Transfer Window Close?
It's Transfer Deadline Day in the Premier League with 20 clubs aiming to improve their squads before the business end of the season. The January transfer window is closing today, Monday, Feb. 3, which means clubs only have a few hours left to get deals over the line.
The Premier League's January transfer window will close at 6 p.m. ET (23:00 GMT). Clubs could announce moves after the window shuts if they have submitted a deal sheet ahead of the closing time.
When Did the Premier League January Transfer Window Open?
The January transfer window first opened with the turn of the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Clubs had just over a month to get deals done for both incoming and outgoing players.
What to Watch for on Transfer Deadline Day
Most eyes are on Arsenal after their biggest victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this past weekend. The Gunners scored five goals against the reigning champions for the first time, though fans and many around the league believe they need to sign a striker if they are to chase down Liverpool for the title.
Biggest Moves of the January Transfer Window So Far
Player
Old Club
New Club
Transfer Type
Marcus Rashford
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Loan
Omar Marmoush
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
Transfer In
Patrick Dorgu
Lecce
Manchester United
Transfer In
Miguel Almiron
Newcastle United
Atlanta United
Transfer Out
Kevin Danso
RC Lens
Tottenham Hotspur
Loan