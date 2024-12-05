What We Learned From the USWNT's Final Matches of 2024
Emma Hayes and the U.S. women's national team wanted to close out a triumphant 2024 with two daunting away trips against top European opponents. Ultimately, the USWNT's final friendlies of the year will be viewed as a sucess.
The Americans were the better team in a cagey 0–0 draw against England, in front of a bustling crowd of over 78,000 at Wembley Stadium. In Game 2 against the Netherlands, Hayes's players were largely outplayed but somehow found a way to come back and win 2–1.
The greatest international women's program is undoubtedly in safe hands with Hayes and back on track after hitting a new low in 2023.
But, aside from a draw and a win—and closing out 2024 undefeated under Hayes (13-0-2)—what else did we learn from this pair of European tests?
Alyssa Naeher's absence will loom large, but there's time
The retiring USWNT goalkeeper started both matches during the international window, and put on quite a spectacular showing in the 2–1 win over the Netherlands. It was a reminder, not only of how good Alyssa Naeher has been for her country over the past nine years, but also that she's still at the top of her game at 36 years old.
In terms of experience, leadership and ability, Naeher is irreplaceable for the USWNT. That is partly because Hayes, and Vlatko Andonovski before her, have rarely experimented with giving another goalkeeper an opportunity.
The good news is that without a major tournament on the horizon until the 2027 World Cup, there is plenty of time to find Naeher's successor.
Casey Murphy, who did not travel to Europe for this window, will be the likely next goalkeeper to get a look as the starter. She has been a fixture on the bench for the U.S. for almost half a decade and a consistent top performer in the NWSL.
After Murphy, the up-and-coming Mandy Haught, who only recently made her debut for the USWNT, is worth a trial. As is Manchester United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who received her first call-up to the USWNT for these two friendlies. Jane Campbell, another long-standing NWSL standout shot-stopper, will also be in the mix.
Lynn Williams the super sub
After her side's win over the Netherlands, Hayes dubbed Lynn Williams "the best sub in the world." The NJ/NY Gotham FC forward scored the winning goal off the bench in that match, and in many ways revitalized an ailing USWNT. She now has the second-most goals as a USWNT substitute (10), behind only Alex Morgan (11).
But Hayes's valid praise could also be viewed as an assertion that Williams's place in this team is as a gear shifter who doesn't make the starting XI. In contrast to the Netherlands game, Williams was handed the start against England at Wembley and struggled to have much impact over the 73 minutes she played.
With Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith all missing for this final window of 2024, Williams had an opportunity to push for a starting role. But, the NWSL's top goalscorer may have galvanized her value as a substitute and squad player for the years to come.
New faces needed in midfield
Lindsey Horan and Korbin Albert struggled in the midfield during this window, putting more pressure on Hayes to find a solution to a weak spot that's plagued the USWNT for years. Only Sam Coffey emerged from these matches with much credit in the bank.
Rose Lavelle looked more buoyant in a central box-to-box and attacking role against England, but was shifted to the wide-left position against the Netherlands. Although injury kept Croix Bethune out of this window, she should be challenging for the more advanced midfield role very soon.
Heading into 2025, Hayes will likely look to freshen up the player pool and opportunities in the midfield unit.
Hal Hershfelt and Lily Yohannes's impressive cameos off the bench against the Netherlands showed there is already talent in the squad ready to step in. Beyond this group, Kansas City Current rookie Claire Hutton is just the sort of tough connective player the U.S. needs.
Hayes appears to prefer to play Yazmeen Ryan as a winger for the USWNT, but don't rule out her returning as an attacking outlet or as a box-to-box No. 8. Whatever the solution may be, it feels like a change is necessary.