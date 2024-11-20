When Are the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals?
Following the conclusion of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, the Concacaf Nations League semifinal matchups and schedule are set.
The U.S. men's national team, Canada, Panama and Mexico all came out on top of their two-leg home-and-away series in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. The USMNT comfortably defeated Jamaica in both legs while Canada did the same to Suriname, even without Alphonso Davies in the squad. The two North American teams punched their tickets to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals as the two top seeds.
Panama's first leg 0–1 victory over Costa Rica wound up being enough to send Los Canaleros through to the semifinals after the two sides managed a 2–2 draw in the second leg. Mexico, meanwhile, completed another comeback over Honduras, scoring four unanswered goals in the second leg after losing the first leg 2–0.
With all four teams locked in, Concacaf confirmed the official bracket and schedule coming for the tournament's semifinals.
Concacaf Nations League Semifinal Matchups
The Concacaf Nations League semifinal matchups are as follows:
- Canada (1) vs. Mexico (4)
- USA (2) vs. Panama (3)
The seeding for the matches was based on points, goal difference and goals scored in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, per Concacaf. Here's the final breakdown:
- Canada (6 pts, +4 gd)
- USA (6 pts, +3 gd)
- Panama (4 pts, +1 gd)
- Mexico (3 pts, +2 gd)
When Are the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals?
The Concacaf Nations League semifinals are on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. Both matches will occur at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
USA vs. Panama kicks off the day's action at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Canada vs. Mexico at 10:30 p.m. ET.
The two winners from both semifinals will advance to the Concacaf Nations League final.
When Is the Concacaf Nations League Final?
The Concacaf Nations League final unfolds on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The winner of the fourth Concacaf Nations League tournament will be crowned at SoFi Stadium.
The two losers of the semifinals will partake in a third place match earlier in the day at 6 p.m. ET.