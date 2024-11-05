When Does the 2025 MLS Transfer Window Open?
The 2025 Major League Soccer transfer window is quickly approaching with the MLS Cup playoffs in full force.
Reigning champions Columbus Crew won't be able to go back-to-back as winners after their Round One exit to the New York Red Bulls. The Crew will now look ahead to the transfer window to build for the future with their talented squad as they hope to keep hold of their impressive head coach in Wilfried Nancy.
Meanwhile, MLS Cup favorites like LAFC, LA Galaxy and Inter Miami all remain in the mix to lift the coveted title in December. These teams will no doubt be fully focused on the postseason while also having their eyes on the transfer window to be ready for the 2025 season.
The 2025 MLS primary transfer window—also known as the winter transfer window—is unlike the typical winter window that most other leagues in world soccer use. Most leagues utilize a winter window that runs through the month of January, while MLS's winter window typically ranges from late January to late April.
MLS has yet to set dates for the upcoming primary transfer window with San Diego FC joining as the league's 30th team. Last year, the primary transfer window ran from Jan. 31 to April 23, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see this year's winter window open during the last week of January 2025 and close during the last week of April 2025.
While MLS teams could look to target out-of-contract players both inside and outside of the league, there are a couple of other ways teams can tweak their rosters ahead of the 2025 season.
MLS free agency—which begins Dec. 12—allows teams to sign free agents from other MLS clubs. The half-day trade window is set for Dec. 9 ahead of the 2025 SuperDraft on Dec. 20. The SuperDraft is similar to NBA and NFL drafts in that MLS teams select the best collegiate-level players to fill out their rosters.
After the primary and secondary transfer windows, teams can still sign free agents until the roster freeze date which usually set in September. The secondary transfer window typically opens in mid-July and closes in mid-August. After the roster freeze date, teams cannot make any moves until after the MLS Cup.