When Does the 2025 MLS Season Start? Schedule and Key Dates
The start of the 2025 MLS season is now right around the corner, and there is plenty to look forward to as the league celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will be seeking redemption after clinching the 2024 regular-season title but suffering a shocking exit in round one of the playoffs. Reigning MLS Cup winner LA Galaxy, on the other hand, will be aiming to further cement its status as the league's most successful-ever team.
There's also a new, 30th team in town in the form of San Diego FC, as well as a host of new players.
San Diego has already made waves by signing former Napoli and PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano as its first-ever Designated Player, while FC Cincinnati has strengthened its squad with Togo international Kévin Denkey, and Los Angeles FC has brought in Celtic's Odin Thiago Holm on loan.
Here's everything to know about the 2025 MLS campaign.
When Does the 2025 MLS Season Start?
The 2025 MLS season kicks off with the MLS is Back weekend on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23.
All 30 teams will be in action, with defending Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami hosting New York City FC at Chase Stadium in the season opener on Saturday.
The following day, San Diego will then begin its inaugural MLS campaign against the reigning champion, LA Galaxy.
With San Diego becoming the league’s 30th club, every team will play 34 regular-season games during the 2025 MLS season, which concludes with Decision Day on Saturday, October 18. The postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.
When is the 2025 MLS All-Star Game?
The 2025 MLS All-Star Game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
The opponent for the MLS All-Stars has yet to be announced. Last year, the team, featuring stars like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Riqui Puig, suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Liga MX All-Stars. The year before, it was beaten 5-0 by Premier League outfit Arsenal.
2025 MLS Season Key Dates and Schedule
Aside from the start of the campaign and the All-Star Game, the 2025 MLS calendar features plenty of other key dates to watch for, including Rivalry Week, as well as the brea for the Club World Cup and Gold Cup.
There's also the Leagues Cup, which for the first time ever will be played alongside regular season matches, rather than the season being paused for a month.
Here is a breakdown of the 2025 MLS season schedule:
Event
Date
MLS is Back weekend
Feb. 22-23
Rivalry Week
May 14-18
Club World Cup and Gold Cup break
June 15-24
All-Star Game
July 23
Leagues Cup
July 29-Aug. 31
Decision Day
Oct. 18
Playoffs
TBA
2025 MLS season Opening Weekend Fixtures
There are a number of juicy fixtures to look forward to on the opening weekend of the 2025 MLS season, none more anticipated than the clash between the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps.
The two teams from the Cascadia region have enjoyed a fierce rivalry since the 1970s, meeting 120 times to date.
Here are all the fixtures scheduled for the MLS is Back weekend:
Date
Match
Time (ET)
Venue
Saturday, Feb 22
Inter Miami vs. NYCFC
2:30 p.m.
Chase Stadium
Saturday, Feb 22
LAFC vs. Minnesota United
4:30 p.m.
BMO Stadium
Saturday, Feb 22
Atlanta United vs. CF Montreal
7:30 p.m.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saturday, Feb 22
Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire
7:30 p.m.
Lower.com Field
Saturday, Feb 22
D.C. United vs. Toronto FC
7:30 p.m.
Audi Field
Saturday, Feb 22
Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union
7:30 p.m.
Inter&Co Stadium
Saturday, Feb 22
FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls
7:30 p.m.
TQL Stadium
Saturday, Feb 22
Austin FC vs. Sporting KC
8:30 p.m.
Q2 Stadium
Saturday, Feb 22
Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas
8:30 p.m.
Shell Energy Stadium
Saturday, Feb 22
Nashville SC vs. New England Revolution
8:30 p.m.
GEODIS Park
Saturday, Feb 22
St. Louis City vs. Colorado Rapids
8:30 p.m.
Energizer Park
Saturday, Feb 22
SJ Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake
10:30 p.m.
PayPal Park
Saturday, Feb 22
Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC
10:30 p.m.
Lumen Field
Sunday, Feb 23
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
4 p.m.
Providence Park
Sunday, Feb 23
LA Galaxy vs. San Diego FC
7 p.m.
Dignity Health Sports Park