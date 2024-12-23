When Does the Premier League January Transfer Window Open and Close?
The Premier League January transfer window is set to kick off 2025 with a bang.
As soon as the winter transfer window opens, Premier League clubs are free to buy and sell players until the window closes. The Premier League January transfer window promises a chaotic month of moves as teams in England's top-flight prepare for the second half of the 2024–25 season.
Every transfer window contains its fair share of drama and surprises, but this winter's moves might provide the most exciting storylines in quite some time. Manchester City's poor form and unraveling crisis demands some new blood in the locker room and perhaps the departure of a few familiar faces. Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, gets to make his first major roster decisions as Manchester United's manager.
Then there is the Mohamed Salah saga at Liverpool. The Egyptian winger is free to explore his options as soon as the window opens after failing to sign a new deal with the Reds. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk's futures with the club also hang in the balance.
When Does the Premier League January Transfer Window Open?
The Premier League January transfer window opens on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Come the new year, all 20 teams in England's top-flight can make moves to buy and sell players throughout the window.
Clubs can also send or sign players on loan once the winter transfer window opens. However, teams cannot acquire a player and send him out on loan to another Premier League side in the same window.
The January transfer window will be open for just over one month before it closes until the summer.
When Does the Premier League January Transfer Window Close?
The Premier League transfer window closes on Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. ET. The winter transfer window closes on the same day in La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga as well.
Teams can still sign players past the deadline, though, as long as they are free agents and not attached to a club. Any deals not struck by the deadline for contracted players will have to wait until the summer transfer window opens.