When Is the 2025 MLS SuperDraft? Dates, Format, Picks
The 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft is set to begin shortly after the MLS Cup in early December.
This year's MLS Cup is slated for Saturday, Dec. 7 with the likes of Inter Miami, LAFC and LA Galaxy all hoping of lifting the coveted title near the end of the calendar year. Just under two weeks after the 2024 MLS season is all wrapped up, teams will soon begin working toward 2025 with the upcoming SuperDraft.
Roster-building events like the expansion draft for new club San Diego FC (Dec. 11) and free agency (Dec. 12) take place before the SuperDraft on Dec. 20. In last year's SuperDraft, Toronto FC selected Tyrese Spicer from Lipscomb University. Spicer managed three goals in 20 appearances as a wing-back for the Reds in his rookie season.
As San Diego will begin play in 2025 as the newest expansion side, the Southern California club holds the top pick in this year's SuperDraft. The SuperDraft is comprised of three rounds and the entire order is not yet available due to the ongoing MLS Cup playoffs; the order will be finalized after MLS Cup based on regular season and postseason finish.
Like other North American sports leagues such as the NFL and NBA, the MLS SuperDraft is also setup around teams selecting the best collegiate players to build up their squads for the future.
MLS teams will look to find the next Jozy Altidore (2006) or Michael Bradley (2004) in the 2025 SuperDraft in a bid to take full advantage of the league's roster-building event with the 2025 season on the horizon.