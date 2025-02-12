When is the 2024-25 Copa Del Rey Final?
The semifinal fixtures in the 2024-25 Copa Del Rey are set with four of the top teams in Spain vying for the title of Spanish soccer's most ancient tournament.
The Madrid Derby or El Clásico were possible semifinals matchups, but neither came to fruition during the draw. Instead, Real Madrid will play Real Sociedad and Barcelona will take on Atlético Madrid in the highlight fixture of the semifinals.
Currently, besides Real Sociedad, the remaining three teams in the Copa del Rey are immersed in one of the tightest domestic league title races across all Europe. Real Madrid are top of La Liga, two points clear of third place Barcelona, with Atlético Madrid sandwiched in the middle only one point back of their city rivals.
All three teams are also keen on making a deep run in the UEFA Champions League, making it for a busy schedule in the climax of the 2024-25 season. This could theoretically favor the underdogs in Real Sociedad. However, Imanol Alguacil's squad are fighting for the European places in La Liga and are also qualified for the round of 16 in the Europa League.
The Copa Del Rey semifinals will be played across two legs, with the exact dates for the matches still yet to be defined.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
When is the 2024-25 Copa Del Rey Final?
The 2024-25 Copa Del Rey final will be played on Saturday, April 26. The venue for the final will be the Estadio De La Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain, with kick-off time still yet to be announced.
The Stadium doesn't host any club teams in Spain, but it's usually the home for both the men's and women's national team's. The 57,000 capacity stadium has hosted the Copa del Rey final seven different times in the past.
Barcelona are the team with the most Copa Del Rey trophies with 31. Athletic Bilbao has the second most with 24 and Real Madrid rounds out the podium with 21. Atlético Madrid have won the tournament 10 times and Real Sociedad will be looking to add to their three championships.
Athletic Bilbao defeated Osasuna in a penalty shootout to become champions last year. With the current title holders out of the running, there still hasn't been a repeat champion since Barcelona won it four years in a row from 2015-18.
With four of the strongest teams in Spanish soccer making up the remaining field, the 2024-25 Copa Del Rey final promises to be an exciting affair.