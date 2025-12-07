When Is Lionel Messi’s Next Game After MLS Cup Triumph?
When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, the mission was clear: Lead the Herons to Major League Soccer glory.
Mission accomplished.
After guiding them to the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters’ Shield in 2024, Messi finally delivered the ultimate prize on December 6, 2025, contributing two assists as Javier Mascherano’s side defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 in the MLS Cup—clinching the club’s first-ever league title.
With the MLS season wrapped up, Christmas around the corner, and Messi’s potential involvement in the 2026 World Cup still uncertain, the next question is obvious: When will he play again, for club and country?
Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.
When is Lionel Messi’s Next Game for Argentina?
If you’re hoping to see Lionel Messi back in an Argentina shirt, you might have to wait a while.
There are two international breaks scheduled on FIFA’s calendar before the 2026 World Cup: First from March 23–31, and then from June 1–9, right before the tournament. It’s unclear who Argentina will face in March, but in June they are set to play Mexico and Honduras, with matches taking place in Miami and Las Vegas.
After that, it’s straight into the World Cup, where the defending champions have been drawn into Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan, facing them on June 17, 26 and 28, respectively.
Whether Messi will actually feature is still up in the air. Lionel Scaloni recently said he is “awaiting for him to decide” if he will help defend Argentina’s crown.
If he does play in the friendlies, particularly those right before the tournament, it’s a strong sign he will take part in the World Cup. For now, though, his participation remains a mystery.
When is Lionel Messi’s Next Game for Inter Miami?
As for seeing Messi in action again for Inter Miami, that could happen a bit sooner.
After a well-earned break, the Herons are expected to embark on a preseason tour in January and early February ahead of the 2026 MLS season.
Following the preseason, the 2026 MLS schedule is already set. Inter Miami will kick off their campaign to defend the MLS Cup on Feb. 22, when they face Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium.
When Does the 2026 MLS Season Start?
The 2026 MLS season kicks off on Feb. 21 and 22 with “MLS is Back” weekend, featuring all 30 teams in action.
The regular season will run through Nov. 7, with a midseason pause for the 2026 World Cup from May 25 to July 16.