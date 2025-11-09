When Is Liverpool’s Next Game After Man City Defeat?
Liverpool are thrown back into the fire of competition against Nottingham Forest after November’s international break.
Cries of resurgence were muted at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, as the Premier League champions were thumped 3–0 by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Arne Slot’s side entered the contest off the back of consecutive wins, and they returned to their imperious state with a 1–0 victory over Real Madrid in the week.
However, the vibrancy of that performance was nowhere to be seen in Manchester, with the Cityzens shining amid a statement triumph. Liverpool were leggy and outright woeful in possession in the first half, and they gave themselves far too much to do after the restart.
The impressive City were thus able to capitalise on Arsenal’s first slip-up since September, while Liverpool are down in eighth and eight points adrift of the league leaders. But Slot, who may have thought he’d stumbled upon an optimal formula by naming an unchanged team on Sunday, has another chance to reset with the final club hiatus of 2025 upcoming.
Liverpool’s First Game Back From November’s International Break
The schedule is unrelenting for Liverpool after the November international break, and they’re next up against the only team to beat them at Anfield during their second Premier League title-winning season.
Nottingham Forest are now led by former Everton boss Sean Dyche, and Ange Postecoglou’s successor oversaw his first league triumph in his new role just before Liverpool succumbed to City.
The Reds welcome Forest to Merseyside on Saturday, Nov. 22, and the game will kick off at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT). Despite beating Leeds United 3–1, Dyche’s side are 19th in the table with just nine points through 11 games.
The following Wednesday, Liverpool are back in Champions League action, once again at Anfield. PSV Eindhoven edged a heavily rotated Reds 3–2 in the final gameweek of last season’s league phase, and Peter Bosz’s side have already secured a stunning 6–2 victory over Italian champions Napoli in this season’s iteration.
However, they were brought back down to earth by Olympiacos in Gameweek 4, even if Ricardo Pepi rescued a point late on.
Liverpool’s Next Five Fixtures
Date
Competition
Opponent
Nov. 22
Premier League
Nottingham Forest (H)
Nov. 26
Champions League
PSV Eindhoven (H)
Nov. 30
Premier League
West Ham (A)
Dec. 3
Premier League
Sunderland (H)
Dec. 6
Premier League
Leeds (A)