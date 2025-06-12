When Is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s First Game for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid are desperate not to endure a season like 2024–25 again anytime soon, and they’ve been one of the most active clubs at the start of the summer transfer window.
Carlo Ancelotti’s second tenure in the Spanish capital has drawn to a close and an exciting new dawn with Xabi Alonso at the helm beckons. The former midfielder will have the chance to catch a glimpse of his new squad in competitive action at the Club World Cup, which Madrid are desperate to get their hands on.
They’ve splashed the cash to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth and the highly regarded Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, but the most galáctico-like of their new additions is undeniably Trent Alexander-Arnold—even as a right back!
The former Liverpool defender was set to join on a free transfer this summer, but Madrid’s wish to have him available in the United States this summer meant they sent the Reds €10 million (£8.4 million, $11.6 million) to release him from his contract early.
As a result, Madrid supporters will not have to wait long until they see their new number 12 in action for the first time.
When Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Make Real Madrid Debut?
As a result of the fee they sent Liverpool, Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Alexander-Arnold at the end of May and have included the Englishman in their Club World Cup squad.
The revamped 32-team tournament gets underway in Florida on Saturday, June 14, as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami face Al Ahly.
Madrid were drawn into Group H, which is the last to get started. As a result, Alexander-Arnold is set to play his first game for Los Blancos when they take on Saudi champions Al Hilal on Wednesday, June 18, at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST).
While Dani Carvajal has been included in Alonso’s squad, he’s returning from a long-term knee injury, so there’s every chance Alexander-Arnold is in the starting XI next Wednesday. The new manager could also call upon Lucas Vázquez, who’s leaving the club at the end of the tournament.
If Alexander-Arnold doesn’t feature on Matchday 1, Madrid then face Pachuca on June 22 before concluding the group stage against RB Salzburg on June 26/27.
When Could Trent Alexander-Arnold Play in La Liga For First Time?
We do know that the 2025–26 La Liga season will start on August 17, but the schedule has not yet been released. As a result, the date of Real Madrid’s opening fixture is unknown.
The La Liga fixtures for 2024–25 were released on June 18 last year, so we could learn when Alexander-Arnold will play his first domestic outing in Spain while Madrid are competing at the Club World Cup.