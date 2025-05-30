How Much Real Madrid Have Paid to Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold From Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move from Liverpool to Real Madrid will earn his boyhood side a fee of €10 million (£8.4 million, $11.4 million), it has been revealed.
The Liverpool right-back had agreed to join Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expired on June 30, but Los Blancos wanted Alexander-Arnold in time for this summer’s Club World Cup and were prepared to pay a sizeable fee to convince Liverpool to agree.
Real Madrid have now confirmed Alexander-Arnold will move to the Santiago Bernabéu on June 1 when the summer transfer window opens.
The Athletic report Real Madrid will pay one up-front sum of €10 million to Liverpool, who will also earn more by not needing to pay Alexander-Arnold’s salary for the final month of his contract.
It is claimed that Liverpool and Real Madrid actually agreed the deal earlier in the week but agreed to postpone confirmation after a car drove into pedestrians during the Reds’ Premier League title parade on the same day.
Why Have Real Madrid Signed Trent Alexander-Arnold Early?
Real Madrid are taking this summer’s Club World Cup incredibly seriously for a number of reasons.
First and foremost, the tournament will mark the beginning of Xabi Alonso’s tenure as manager. Club officials want to start the new era on a positive note, but also want to give Alonso as much time as possible to gel with his new squad as they search for an immediate response to this season’s underwhelming showing.
With this also being the first iteration of the new-look Club World Cup, Real Madrid are thought to be keen on booking their place in the history books as the winners of the inaugural tournament and believe Alexander-Arnold will boost their chances of victory.
Winning the Club World Cup would also bring significant financial benefit. Real Madrid can earn as much as €145 million ($164.7 million) if they win the tournament, which would clearly justify an expense of €10 million to bring Alexander-Arnold in early.