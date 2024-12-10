Where is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Being Held? A Look at the Stadiums and Host Cities
Everything you need to know about the US host cities and venues for FIFA's revamped club competition.
FIFA has announced the US host cities and stadiums where the 2025 Club World Cup will be played next summer. The revamped tournament will feature 32 of the world’s best club teams competing in 63 matches across 12 stadiums between June 14 and July 13, 2025. Below is everything you need to know about the venues, why they've been selected and how to get there.
1. MetLife Stadium (New York/New Jersey)
- Capacity: 82,500
- Why selected: Host of the tournament final and slated to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, MetLife Stadium is a key venue for soccer in the U.S. Home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, it is also a hub for NFL enthusiasts.
- Key Fixtures: Both semi-finals (July 8 and 9) and the final (July 13)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is 15 minutes away by car, while John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is about an hour away.
- Public Transport: Take NJ Transit trains to Secaucus Junction, then transfer to the Meadowlands Rail Line, which stops at the stadium.
- By Car: Located off major highways I-95 and Route 3, ample parking is available on-site.
2. Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Capacity: 71,000
- Why selected: Known for its retractable roof and striking design, it’s a world-class venue for major events. Hosts Atlanta United FC (MLS), boasting record-breaking attendance numbers for soccer in the U.S. The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons also call this stadium home.
- Key Fixture: Chelsea v Club Leon (June 16)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is about 10 miles away.
- Public Transport: Use Atlanta’s MARTA rail system to reach the nearby Dome/GWCC/State Farm Arena station.
- By Car: Access via I-75/I-85. Parking is available in downtown Atlanta or near the stadium.
3. Rose Bowl (Los Angeles, California)
- Capacity: 88,565
- Why selected: This historic venue hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup Final and the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final. Known for its annual Rose Bowl college football game, it’s one of the most iconic stadiums in the U.S.
- Key Fixture: Paris Saint-Germain v Atletico Madrid (June 15)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is 30 miles away.
- Public Transport: Take the Metro Gold Line to Memorial Park Station, then use shuttle buses to the stadium.
- By Car: Reach via I-210. Parking is available but often limited during major events.
4. Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Florida)
- Capacity: 65,000
- Why selected: A regular host for the International Champions Cup and other international soccer events. Home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Hurricanes football team.
- Key Fixture: Opening fixture Inter Miami v Al Ahly FC (June 14)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA) is 17 miles away.
- Public Transport: Use Miami-Dade Transit’s buses or rideshares for direct stadium access.
- By Car: Located near the Florida Turnpike, the stadium offers multiple parking zones.
5. Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
- Capacity: 74,867
- Why selected: Home to Charlotte FC (MLS), showcasing the city’s burgeoning soccer scene. The NFL’s Carolina Panthers play here, solidifying its multi-sport significance.
- Key Fixture: Real Madrid CF v CF Pachuca (June 22)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) is 7 miles away.
- Public Transport: Take the LYNX Blue Line light rail to Stonewall Station, a short walk from the stadium.
- By Car: Accessible via I-277 with parking available in nearby lots and garages.
6. TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)
- Capacity: 26,000
- Why selected: Home to FC Cincinnati, TQL Stadium offers a fresh, modern venue for the 2025 tournament.
- Key Fixture: Bayern Munich v Auckland City FC (June 15)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Cincinnati/NKY International Airport (CVG), 10 miles away.
- Public Transport: Metro buses serve the stadium area, with nearby stations for easy access.
- By Car: Conveniently located off I-71/I-75, with available parking in nearby lots.
7. Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)
- Capacity: 68,740
- Why selected: Renowned for its raucous atmosphere and breathtaking views of Puget Sound. Home to Seattle Sounders FC (MLS), winners of the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League, and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.
- Key Fixture: Sounders FC v Botafogo (June 15)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is 13 miles away.
- Public Transport: Use Sound Transit’s Link Light Rail to the Stadium Station.
- By Car: Accessible via I-5, parking is available in adjacent lots.
8. Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
- Capacity: 60,219
- Why selected: A fan-friendly venue in a city synonymous with entertainment and tourism. Known for hosting the MLS All-Star Game and various international matches.
- Key Fixture: Juventus v Manchester City (June 26)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Orlando International Airport (MCO) is 15 miles away.
- Public Transport: Use Lynx buses or rideshares to reach the venue.
- By Car: Located near SR 408, with parking available nearby.
9. GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Capacity: 30,000
- Why selected: The largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S., reflecting Nashville’s rising soccer culture. Home to Nashville SC (MLS), with a vibrant and growing fanbase.
- Key Fixture: Auckland City v CA Boca Juniors (June 24)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Nashville International Airport (BNA) is 8 miles away.
- Public Transport: Use WeGo Public Transit buses for direct access to the venue.
- By Car: Reach via I-65, with parking available around the stadium.
10. Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
- Capacity: 20,000
- Why selected: A compact, modern venue offering fans an intimate soccer experience. Hosts D.C. United (MLS), one of the league’s most storied franchises.
- Key Fixture: Al Ain FC v Juventus (June 18)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) is 5 miles away.
- Public Transport: Take the Metro Green Line to the Navy Yard-Ballpark station, a short walk from the stadium.
- By Car: Parking is limited, but rideshare services are a convenient option.
11. Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
- Capacity: 69,796
- Why selected: Home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and a regular venue for college football games. Hosts matches for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams, as well as international friendlies.
- Key Fixture: Manchester City v Wydad (June 18)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is 9 miles away.
- Public Transport: Use SEPTA’s Broad Street Line to the NRG Station near the stadium.
- By Car: Accessible via I-95, with parking available at the Sports Complex.
12. Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
- Capacity: 25,500
- Why selected: Home to Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC, Inter&Co Stadium is known for its vibrant atmosphere and passionate local fanbase. It regularly hosts U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Team matches.
- Key Fixture: Flamengo v Al Ahly (June 16)
How to Get There
- Nearest Airport: Orlando International Airport (MCO) is approximately 11 miles away.
- Public Transport: Take Lynx Bus Route 8 or 42, which stops close to the stadium.
- By Car: Easily accessible from downtown Orlando via SR 408 or I-4. On-site parking is available in multiple lots around the stadium.
