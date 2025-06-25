Which Clubs Have the Most MLS All-Stars in 2025?
The roster is set for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, but not all clubs found a spot for their players, with only 15 teams sending stars to the showcase matchup against Liga MX’s All-Stars in Austin.
Leading the MLS Western Conference at the time of the roster announcement, Vancouver Whitecaps FC were the only team to have four of their players selected and are also the lone Canadian side to have any players included.
For the Whitecaps, it’s the second time they will send players to the All-Star Game since 2016, with only injured star Ryan Gauld earning the call in 2024. In the club’s 14-year MLS history, the team has only had seven previous players crack the roster.
Of their selections, at least one in each position, three were voted in through the 12-player MLS All-Star Fan Vote, and Austin FC head coach Nico Estévez selected one as one of 12 Coach’s Selections.
Among the Whitecaps players are Japanese goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka and the American trio of center back Tristan Blackmon, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and striker Brian White, two of whom represented the U.S. men’s national team at the Gold Cup.
Meanwhile, expansion side San Diego FC has three players on the roster, including Denmark’s Anders Dreyer and Mexico’s Hirving Lozano, who have been two of the best wingers in MLS this season, in addition to Danish midfielder Jeppe Tverskov.
Outside of the two Western Conference standouts, six teams have two players included, with Inter Miami headlining that category, featuring Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, alongside Austin FC, Columbus Crew SC, FC Cincinnati, Minnesota United and the Philadelphia Union.
Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC, LAFC, Nashville SC, Orlando City SC, Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers, all will send one player, rounding out the roster that will take on the best of Liga MX in both the July 22 MLS All-Star Skills Competition and July 23 MLS All-Star Game, as MLS looks to rebound after losing 4–1 to the Liga MX squad last season.
Check out a full roster breakdown of the 2025 MLS All-Star roster:
Lionel Messi Only Joined by One Inter Miami Teammate
Club
Total Selections
Players
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
4
Yohei Takaoka, Tristan Blackmon, Sebastian Berhalter, Brian White
San Diego FC
3
Jeppe Tverskov, Anders Dreyer, Hirving Lozano
Austin FC
2
Brad Stuver, Brandon Vázquez
Columbus Crew SC
2
Max Arfsten, Diego Rossi
FC Cincinnati
2
Miles Robinson, Evander
Inter Miami
2
Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba
Minnesota United
2
Dayne St. Clair, Michael Boxall
Philadelphia Union
2
Jakob Glesnes, Tai Baribo
Charlotte FC
1
Patrick Agyemang
Chicago Fire
1
Philip Zinckernagel
LAFC
1
Denis Bouanga
Nashville SC
1
Andy Najar
Orlando City SC
1
Alex Freeman
Portland Timbers
1
David da Costa
Real Salt Lake
1
Diego Luna
