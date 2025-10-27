Which MLS Games Are on During the 2025 Sports Equinox?
The 2025 sports equinox is here as all major American professional sports leagues will be in action tonight, but some might overlook soccer with everything going on.
Normally, the sports equinox includes just baseball, football, basketball and hockey. All four major American sports leagues being on creates the pseudo-holiday, though there’s MLS to also consider.
There’s already decisions to make between the World Series, Monday Night Football, the NBA and NHL. That choice becomes even harder when taking into account the MLS Cup playoffs. And that’s not even considering WWE’s Monday Night Raw.
There’s enticing matchups in MLS to consider though if you have multiple screens prepared for tonight.
Heated Derby Takes Center Stage
- Match: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew (MLS Playoffs Game One)
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. PT
- Channel: Apple TV, Fox Sports
The Hell is Real derby, one of the biggest rivalries in MLS, headlines the playoff action as FC Cincinnati host the Columbus Crew.
Both Ohio sides meet after Cincinnati and Columbus finished second and seventh respectively in the Eastern Conference. The Crew historically lead the rivalry eight wins to four in all competitions, but this is just the second time they will meet in the playoffs.
Their first postseason clash came back in 2023 in the conference final. The Crew advanced 3–2 before going on to win the MLS Cup over LAFC. Across their last 10 meetings, Cincinnati have won just twice with their last victory coming on May 11, 2024.
Fans are in for at least two more clashes given the first round of MLS playoffs includes a best-of-three series.
Leagues Cup Winners Pick Up Seattle Sports Mantle
- Match: Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders (MLS Cup Playoffs Round One)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
- Channel: Apple TV, Fox Sports
The Seattle Mariners might have had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, but the Emerald City has another side ready to carry on and deliver postseason success.
The Seattle Sounders travel to St. Paul to face off against Minnesota United. The Sounders already picked up silverware earlier in the season defeating Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final. While players like Paul Rothrock cited feeding off the Mariners’ energy, they look to go one step further.
In their way is a formidable Minnesota side led by Eric Ramsay. They feed off a counter-pressing style and are happy to cede possession during games. They have an MLS Goalkeeper of the Year contender in Dayne St. Clair as well.
Seattle won’t get the chance to necessarily exact revenge against a Toronto-based team, but they could bring even more joy to the city if they go on to win MLS Cup.