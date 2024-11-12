Which Players Should Inter Miami Re-sign for 2025 season?
Inter Miami will now shift its focus to the 2025 MLS season after being eliminated from MLS Cup playoffs by Atlanta United in Round One.
The Herons were hoping to go all-in in 2024 to lift MLS Cup with superstar Lionel Messi leading the way. Miami still made history by collecting 74 points, the most ever in a single MLS season, while also claiming the 2024 Supporters' Shield.
As key players like Messi and Sergio Busquets are under contract through the next season, Miami looks ahead to build for the upcoming season and might have some tough decisions to make regarding upcoming free agents in its squad.
Time isn't on Miami's side as the legendary Messi isn't getting any younger with David Beckham still hopeful of lifting the coveted MLS Cup in December 2025.
Which Inter Miami Players Have Expiring Contracts?
Player
Position
Contract Expiry
Club Option
Luis Suárez
Striker
2024
-
Jordi Alba
Left back
2024
2025
Matías Rojas
Right wing
2024
2025, 2026
Noah Allen
Left back
2024
2025, 2026
Ian Fray
Right back
2024
-
Serhiy Kryvtsov
Center back
2024
2025
Yannick Bright
Defensive midfield
2024
2025, 2026, 2027
Franco Negri
Left back
2024
2025
Nicolás Freire
Center back
2024 (loan)
-
Marcelo Weigandt
Right back
2024 (loan)
2025
Ryan Sailor
Center back
2024
2025
Oscar Ustari
Goalkeeper
2024
-
There are a few key players listed above that will likely return for 2025 via club options. Jordi Alba, Matías Rojas, Noah Allen and Franco Negri are all key players in Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's squad and should return for the busy 2025 season that sees Miami compete in MLS, Leagues Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Additionally, Yannick Bright impressed in his rookie MLS season and should be brought back without hesitation. It would be a bit of a surprise to see Miami extend Nicolás Freire's loan as the center back department needs a bit of work done, while Marcelo Weigandt is likely to return on loan as the team's main right back.
The Herons could very well pass up on exercising their club options for back up center back Ryan Sailor and back up goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. Star striker Suárez—who logged 20 goals during the regular season—has confirmed that he's in talks with Miami about extending his stay in south Florida for 2025.
Ian Fray has proven to be a reliable squad player throughout 2024 but the club might be hesitant to bring him back due to his recent knee injury. The 22-year-old has already suffered three ACL tears in his young career and suffered another knee injury in Game One of Round One vs. Atlanta. However, it wasn't an ACL tear as Fray could return in early 2025 should Miami re-sign him, according to a report from ESPN.