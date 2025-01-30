Who Are Manchester United Playing in the Europa League Knockout Stage?
Manchester United booked their spot in the Europa League round of 16 after defeating FCSB on the final day of the league phase.
The three points were enough to finish third behind Lazio and Athletic Club, and one spot ahead of Premier League rival Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the team avoids the knockout playoff round earning a break before the next round of competition. The win will give time for Ruben Amorim to continue installing his tactical system and focus on climbing the Premier League table.
The Europa League draw takes place after the Champions League draw, but we already know who the Red Devils could face come the round of 16.
Based on UEFA's format and the final league phase table, Manchester United can play the following sides come the round of 16:
- Real Sociedad
- Galatasary
- AZ Alkmaar
- Midtjylland
Real Sociedad and Galatasary should both be favored to advance past AZ Alkmaar and Midtjylland come the playoff, so it's looking likely they'll play one of the two sides. The Red Devils have met both teams recently in UEFA competitions as well. A deep run in Europe will help build confidence in the Amorim project moving forward with eyes on potentially lifting silverware in his first season.
Manchester United will know more about the next stage of their Europa League journey after the knockout playoff draw takes place Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 a.m. ET.